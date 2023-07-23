Entertainment
Will Jonathan Majors still be in Marvel? Actor’s legal issues
One question that remains unanswered is whether actor Jonathan Majors will still be in Marvel in future productions. The actor is in the eye of the storm after an argument he had with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. In March, the actor allegedly assaulted her after an argument. Additionally, a subsequent Rolling Stone article exposed Jonathan Majors’ aggressive and abusive behavior after collecting numerous testimonies. Marvel Studios maintains its pact of silence on the subject, so it is not known if Jonathan Majors will always be part of the staff.
What is certain is that it is very difficult for him to continue. Disney is a very conservative company, and they are unlikely to ignore such serious allegations, guilty or not. However, a recent appearance of the character of Kang the Conqueror has sparked controversy.
Will Jonathan Majors still be in Marvel? The actor appears in a recent docuseries
In a recent episode of Marvel Studios: Assembled, a series that features behind-the-scenes productions of the company, we saw the actor in an episode. Jonathan Majors appears in the making of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. In this, several actors, including Majors, have spoken about the new quantum universe and its possibilities.
In this episode, we can see how Jonathan Majors was introduced for five minutes, making us think he’ll always be in Marvel. The actor talked about his character Kang the Conqueror. He also mentioned how this opportunity turned him on and changed his life, positively boosting his career in show business.
A rather curious aspect is that they did not present any kind of congratulations for the performance he gave. There was also no mention of how well he performed in that film, or whether Jonathan Majors would still be working at Marvel.
Disney and Marvel are likely taking precautions around Majors’ case. This implies that they don’t show him as much support, but they also don’t abandon him or stay with him as the trial progresses.
That’s not entirely uncommon, considering Disney got a bad rap in the Jhonny Depp v. Amber Heard case, where the woman was revealed to be the violent one, not the actor. However, Disney fired and ignored the latter on this occasion, so they probably won’t be looking to repeat the mistake a second time.
Kang the Conqueror actor awaits trial
Image: Warner Bros. Television Studios.
Will Jonathan Majors still work at Marvel Studios? The answer will be known in a few days. The Majors’ trial will begin next month and the actor’s future will likely depend on how it goes. If all goes well for the actor, he could continue his role as Kang the Conqueror, and the relationship will remain intact and even stronger than before.
Based on comments from the actor and his defense, there’s a lot of evidence in his favor. This information was passed on to the police. They began the relevant investigations and said they were also investigating Majors’ ex-girlfriend. She’s Grace Jabbari, and they claim there are inconsistencies in her story.
However, the prosecution clarifies that it will continue the trial of Jonathan Majors and has even amended the charges which will be tried in August 2023. If this trial continues, it could take a long time. This fact could affect the scheduled times for the premieres of various Marvel Phase V productions.
It would be a semi-relief for Jonathan Majors, although it’s unclear if he’ll still be working at Marvel Studios. The actor has already lost quite a few projects and opportunities. For example, he lost an advertisement with the American forces to promote the recruitment of this organization. He also resigned from the public relations and social media management company.
Finally, Majors are waiting for what may come and to recover at least some current opportunities.
Featured image via Marvel Studios
