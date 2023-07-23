Time, channel, where to watch





CBS celebrates a quarter century of the hit reality show “Big brother”. Ahead of the Season 25 premiere in August, Entertainment Tonights Nischelle Turner will host a 25th anniversary special, airing Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET. The special will feature 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET Vault. The teaser video hints at music videos remembering everything from big fights to marriage proposals, and other groundbreaking moments in reality TV history. It will also include exclusive new interviews. The special will take place on the set of “Big Brother”, providing viewers with behind-the-scenes details and house secrets. At the end of the special, viewers will get an exclusive preview of the upcoming season of “Big Brother,” which airs on August 2. When does ‘Big Brother’ start?What to know about the 2023 premiere, 25th anniversary special Where to watch the ‘Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration’ You can watch the special on CBS Television Network on Wednesday, July 26 at 9 p.m. ET. It will also be streamed and available on demand on Paramount+. Who will be in the Big Brother special? In addition to Nischelle Turner and the host of Big Brother Julie Chen Moonvesthe special will feature a number of fan-favorite guests. Past featured winners include Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly. Other guests making appearances include Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas. When is the next season of “Big Brother” airing? Season 25 release date: The 25th season of “Big Brother” airs Wednesday, August 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Viewers can expect weekly episodes on Sundays and Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET and live episodes on Thursdays from 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET. Although the exact episode count for Season 25 has yet to be released, recent seasons have run between 35 and 40 episodes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrowestdailynews.com/story/entertainment/tv/2023/07/23/big-brother-25th-anniversary-special/70425993007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos