Hollywood | Entertainment | daily-tribune.com





HOLLYWOOD — Hats off to June Lockhart, everyone’s favorite mother in ‘Lassie’ (1958-1964) and ‘Lost in Space’ (1965-1968), who turned 98 on June 25! June’s father, Gene Lockhart, appeared in more than 120 major films, and her daughter, Anne Lockhart, played Lt. Sheba in “Battlestar Galactica” (1978-79). I had the chance to spend time with June and see what a wonderful mother, friend and person she is. *** Angela Bassett, who was recently nominated for Best Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” earlier this year, as well as nominated for Best Actress in 1993 for transforming into Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” will receive the Academy Honorary Award in November. Mel Brooks, who turned 97 on June 28, also received the honorary award. Brooks won an Oscar for the screenplay of “The Producers” (1967), and among his classic directorial roles were films like “The Twelve Chairs”, “Blazing Saddles”, “Young Frankenstein”, “High Anxiety” and seven others. His other accomplishments are acting in 20 films and having four children with two wives, including Max Brooks (with Anne Bancroft). Max wrote the novel “World War Z”, which was adapted into a film produced by and starring Brad Pitt. Actress Elaine Ballace, a very close friend who worked with Mel in four films (including “Spaceballs”), saw Mel at the recent Gene Wilder tribute and said, “He’s still so funny and lively. How can you not love this man?” *** Is Disney really planning a third ‘Tron’ movie? The first two were less than blockbusters, despite starring Jeff Bridges. “Tron” (1982) cost $17 million and grossed $50 million, while “Tron: Legacy” (2010) cost $170 million and grossed $400 million. Bridges won’t be in “Tron: Ares,” but Garrett Hedlund of “Tron: Legacy” will co-star with Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto. *** During last season of “Wheel of Fortune,” 76-year-old Pat Sajak started to look a little frayed around the edges. He repeatedly misspoke with contestants and once absently opened the prize envelope before the contestant answered the bonus puzzle. After 40 years of “Wheel”, who will replace this popular host? Do you remember what ‘Jeopardy’ went through trying to replace the late Alex Trebek? Six potential hosts auditioned for a week each, and yet they ended up with two hosts. So the minute Ryan Seacrest announced on Feb. 16 that he was leaving “Live with Kelly and Ryan” after almost six years, I wondered, “Why would Seacrest forego a huge paycheck for his popular morning show, with his name on it no less?” But when the big Vegas money was on him to replace Sajak, I knew it then. On June 27, it became official… Seacrest will be the new host of “Wheel of Fortune”. “Wheel’s” gain is every airline’s loss, since he will no longer shuttle between Los Angeles for “American Idol” and New York for “Live!”

