Day 2 shorter, but headwind could be fierce





For another day, runners will enjoy views of rural Iowa from horizon to horizon. But with a steep headwind forecast, many will likely be headlong and pushing hard. Here is what awaits us. Monday’s course Storm Lake in Carroll. What there is to know The original 1973 route of the Great Six-Day Bike Ride ran on Day 2 nearly due east from Storm Lake to Fort Dodge. But with seven days to cover instead of six, the 50th Anniversary Hike heads sharply south-southeast through some of northwest Iowa’s most scenic hills to the pleasant and prosperous night town of Carroll. Along the way, he’ll stop by the southernmost glacial remnant lake in the United States, Black Hawk Lake, in the charming hangout town of Lake View. Runners will also get up close to some examples of one of Iowa’s state symbols, the skyscraper towers of its many wind farms. Carroll holds a special place in the sports annals of Iowa. It is often the site of state high school baseball tournaments. It’s also home, not far from the RAGBRAI Campground, to a basketball court in Veterans Memorial Park that sports the distinctive purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers. What is the story? In January 1960, the Lakers, then a Minneapolis team, were returning home from an away game when their plane lost its generator, leaving it without lights, radio and navigation. Off course and low on fuel, the pilots splashed down in a snowy cornfield in Carroll. All aboard survived, and the townspeople, who had heard the clearly troubled plane circling, turned out to feed and shelter the grateful players. In a 2010 50e tribute to the anniversary, the now LA team paid $25,000 to build the field. Time: Forecasts call for temperatures in the 90s and a strong headwind, gusting to over 20 mph. Entertainment: A longtime RAGBRAI favorite, the Pork Tornadoes, who bill themselves as Iowa’s favorite party band, will headline Monday night at Carroll. They are noisy. They engage themselves. And sometimes they have a smoke machine. View in a new tab I can not wait to: The RAGBRAI festival area in downtown Carroll, filled with Carroll Brewing in a renovated historic warehouse and local Santa Maria winery tasting room. Iowa plum wine isn’t so bad. You might also want to try a photo of Carroll County’s most famous product, Templeton Rye. Not so good: Headwind. And the campsite could be a little closer to the city center. At least there will be a bicycle valet on the festival area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/life/living-well/ragbrai/2023/07/23/day-2-ride-shorter-but-headwind-could-be-fierce-ragbrai-carroll-storm-lake-lake-view/70412327007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos