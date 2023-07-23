At Midtown’s BroadwayCon, Jewish Actors Talk Identity and Representation in the Industry

(New York Jewish Week) A woman dressed as Fanny Brice from Funny Girl and another dressed as Fruma Sarah from Fiddler on the Roof were among more than 100 people who turned up at a Midtown conference room Friday morning to discuss Jewish identity on Broadway.

Jewish fans whose real names were Jackie and Michelle, and refused to share their last names, were dressed as their favorite Jewish musical characters, and attended one of the first BroadwayCon 2023 panel discussions. The conference, at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Times Square, is an annual gathering in the vein of ComicCon that brings together thousands of fans and industry professionals for a weekend of celebration, song, discussion and socializing.

The panel, titled Jewish Identity and Broadway, convened in less than a week, its organizer Ari Axelrod, a Jewish actor, singer and educator told New York Jewish Week. He said he organized it in response to the July 11 casting announcement for Funny Girl’s nationwide tour, in which a non-Jewish actress had been chosen to play Fanny Brice, a role made famous by Barbra Streisand. Brice, a pioneering Jewish comedian in the early 20th century, struggled with her Jewish identity in her rise to fame.

In the aftermath of the casting announcement, the debate over whether non-Jews can play Jewish characters a term actress and comedian Sarah Silverman nicknamed Jewface resurfaced online.

In the middle of the hubbub, Someone told me, you should host something, Axelrod told New York Jewish Week. This was in direct response to casting.

While there have been Jewish-focused panels at BroadwayCon since the annual conference began in 2015, the past year has been a pivotal year for Jewish stories on Broadway, especially those dealing with anti-Semitism, including Parade and Leopoldstadt, both of which have won Tony Awards. Parade, about the real-life anti-Semitic lynching of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in 1915, saw a neo-Nazi protest outside the theater while it was previewing. Michelle dressed as Fruma Sarah, the ghost that Tevye says haunts dreams in Fiddler on the Roof. (Julia Gergely)

Michelle (dressed as Fruma Sarah) attends the conference every year and said she was interested in the event because she is Jewish and became interested in Jewish representation on Broadway during a BroadwayCon panel she attended in 2020.

There was a rabbi who was an actor. He said there was a time when he wasn’t cast as a rabbi because he didn’t look Jewish enough, she recalls. I thought, he’s a rabbi, how can you get more Jewish than that? It really made me realize how much of an issue representation is for us.

Axelrod, who was named to New York Jewish Weeks 36 Under 36 (now known as 36 to Watch) in 2021; Talia Suskauer, who starred as Elphaba in the Broadway run and national tour of Wicked; Shoshanna Bean, who was nominated for a Tony Award last year for her performance on Mr. Saturday Night; Brandon Uranowitz, who last month won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for Leopoldstadt; Zachary Prince, who has appeared in several Broadway shows and recently starred in A Transparent Musical, based on the Jewish-themed TV show, in Los Angeles; and Alexandra Silber, who played Tzeitel in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. The panel moderator was Becca Suskauer, a New York-based Jewish actress.

The broad discussion focused on Jewish representation, identity, pride and joy during a time of rising anti-Semitism. Panelists also noted that the purpose of the conversation was to talk about how actors and Broadway insiders can actively elevate Jewish stories as well as those of other oppressed groups.

Suskauer stressed that people should listen before they speak and listen before immediately going to pass judgment on something, while Bean encouraged participants to be introspective about their own internalized biases if they are nervous about speaking out on issues affecting marginalized groups.

Axelrod, echoing Michelle’s comment, spoke about the double standard he says exists within the industry, the idea that Jews are sometimes viewed as not looking Jewish enough to play Jewish roles, but too Jewish to be cast in other roles. He also said there was a perceived double standard in that it was considered acceptable for non-Jewish performers to be cast in Jewish roles, which is frowned upon when it comes to other ethnic groups.

There is this fear within the Jewish community that we can be Jewish, but not too Jewish, Axelrod said. We have a responsibility to dismantle all this internalized assimilation within ourselves, because it is important to show the world who we are. But to show them the world we can take multitudes, we must first believe in ourselves.

The casting of Funny Girl only came with 20 minutes of discussion. And while the actors were keen to point out that the actress cast in the role, a Latina named Katerina McCrimmon, was very talented, they said it was nonetheless disappointing and disturbing to have a non-Jewish person playing Fanny Brice, who was a real person who often played on Jewish stereotypes to elicit laughter from the general public.

I was so excited for the role of Fanny Brice to be played by someone who is able to live so solidly and firmly and her Jewishness and can bring that on the national tour to places that don’t have a lot of Jews,” Suskauer said. I was immediately very scared when I heard that someone non-Jewish was going to play with this Jewish stereotype. She can do that research, she can try to do it as respectfully as possible, but in the end, she’ll be playing a stereotype by wearing bagels on her body. (Suskauer was referring to Rockaway’s Private Schwartz, a number in which Fanny imagines herself as a Jewish soldier and dances with bagels strung around her body.)

But the panel ended on a high note. Living is a concrete decision we have to make every day, and when we say lchaim, we literally mean life, Axelrod said. I think it’s imperative for everyone in this room that when you clink your Manischewitz, or your Kedem grape juice, and you say lchaim, be serious. Take these words as a call to action and do it, literally. Go do something that reminds you that you are a Jewish person living your life.

Rho and Maddy, teenage twins from New Jersey who declined to share their last names, said they attended the panel for the chance to meet Uranowitz, one of their favorite actors. They were surprised at how much the panel resonated with them. It was really great to hear everyone’s opinions, Rho said. I’m so glad I came.

Especially as a half-Jewish person, there’s a lot of assimilation and sometimes it’s said and believed that you’re not really Jewish, or it doesn’t matter, Maddy said. [This panel] definitely showed me that I want and can be an activist for my community.