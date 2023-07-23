Hollywood Strikes Gives Fans A New Way To Love Their SDCC Fandoms

It’s been a weird San Diego Comic-Con. The weekend was eerily quiet and subdued despite the large and impatient crowds. And it was clear what (or who) was missing. The creators/writers whose work we love and the talented actors who bring these stories to life are all on strike.

The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes affected the con in so many ways. Not all of them are bad, but they are definitely… different.

(Me in “Strike Cosplay” at SDCC. image: Teresa Jusino)

Gain support among the fans!

The Hollywood strikes are having an effect on SDCC, and fans know it! But contrary to what the AMPTP might hope, that fans would focus their nerd rage on actors and writers, I saw a lot of strike support from fans, whether they themselves were interested in becoming actors or writers or not!

I stopped this guy Alex (below) near the Gaslight District on Day 1 of SDCC when I saw his shirt and asked if I could take a pic. Although he is not a member of the WGA or even a writer, Alex has friends who are. He wanted to show his support for this event, where big companies promote their projects despite the lack of participation from writers.

(Alex, SDCC participant and friend of the strike. Image: Teresa Jusino)

I’ve seen fans throughout my time at SDCC express their support in one way or another. A woman in a wheelchair with a sign on the back that reads “SUPPORT THE WRITERS! WGA ON STRIKE! I saw at least three writers with WGA strike signs walking around the con. And when I wore my union solidarity shirt, many people gave me compliments while driving or raised their fists in solidarity.

While the strikes certainly changed the mood at SDCC itself, they didn’t sour the sentiment among fans. They simply gave fans another way to express their love for their fandoms by expressing their love and support for their favorite creators and actors.

Actors and writers present focused on strikes: by mention or omission

Jonah Ray Rodrigues, Felicia Day and London Hughes in the ‘Third Eye’ press room at SDCC 2023 (Image: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Audible)

There was some recognizable names present this year at SDCC, but due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike rules they were only able to promote projects outside of TV/film (which are not under their AMPTP contract). Some mentioned the strike, while others did not. Still, others had a lot of fun “mentioning it without mentioning it.”

When I interviewed Felicia Day about her upcoming Audible drama, she walked out the door mentioning the strike. She brought up the strike again later in the interview, and while that didn’t make it into my article, I’ll include it here. She talked about the importance of telling your stories the way you can without waiting for the Hollywood opportunity. In reference to third eyeshe says:

“I couldn’t get it through Hollywood, and I spent years wasting stories and time on development. That’s why my heart goes out to everyone in the WGA. What they have to go through to get anything do, and how they are devalued now by producers who literally don’t have anything without this script is really horrible. That’s why I stopped doing this kind of work. My heart couldn’t take it. I would get so personal with my stories, and I think that’s the only way to make something last. And even if only one other person is affected by it, that’s why this story and this character exist.

One of the biggest names in attendance this year was Jamie Lee Curtis, who did a panel and signed on to promote his debut graphic novel. Mother Naturewhich addresses the issue of climate change. Variety reports that, “During the panel, Curtis did not address the ongoing actors’ strike, which has prevented artists from promoting their acting work at Comic-Con.” It was understandable that Curtis focused her attention on the book she was there to promote. First, because it’s an important topic that she really wanted to keep the public’s attention on. Second, because Curtis is usually SO Frankly, not talking about it was probably stronger than if she had. Shit, she not mentioning it earned a mention in Variety!

The Blerd group was unquestionably the More fun panel I attended at Comic-Con. That’s no surprise, considering it was a panel of brilliant POC writers who also happen to be IRL friends. The panel covered what it means to be a “blerd,” aka Black nerd, though their cohort is also open to brown nerds. Actress/director Sujata Day, known for her work on Insecure And Awkward black girlis part of their group of friends and was on the panel as a “brown Indian woman”.

While they had a great time talking about how their “blerdiness” fuels their creativity, moderator Dan Evans III entertained by not mentioning the panelists’ illustrious credits in its intros. When introducing writer Lamont Magee, he said that Magee was known for his work on “Negro Thunder”. Writer Ubah Mohamed is known for her work on “Guys Who Fight in Suits”. And recounting an anecdote about watching a superhero show with his wife, Evans said they watched “Guy Who Fights Without Seeing.” All panelists expressed their unconditional support for the strikes but refused to allow them to cloud their joy.

Smaller/less known projects have less competition for attention

With fewer Hollywood blockbuster offerings at the SDCC, American independent films and international productions had space to come to the fore.

First-time feature film director Bishal Dutta was at the SDCC to promote his upcoming horror flick He lives insidefeaturing I have neveris Megan Suri. There will soon be more coverage of this film here, but while it may have been drowned out by the usual Hollywood suspects, their absence has allowed little American indies like this to get more attention.

Ditto for the Australian indie horror film Talk to Me. The film had a screening (and a kegger after-party!) at the SDCC, and its Australian actors were able to promote the film as they are part of a different actors union.

There were mysterious press releases and signs at the SDCC referring to “Project K”. Turns out “Project K” is an awesome-looking Indian sci-fi movie called Kalki 2898-AD, announced by Indian production company Vyjayanthi Movies and billed as “India’s biggest cinematic universe”. I must say, the footage they shared at SDCC it looks great!

Immortal Studios in China is “the world’s first and only AAPI-led Wuxia Storyverse”, and is making its second SDCC appearance after showcasing its immersive Wuxia universe, Immortal Project, Last year. They will introduce new titles, a partnership with China’s first Shaolin Temple this fall, and a platform where fans can “participate in overall story development, from ideation to first comic book delivery, in collaboration with the Immortal creative team”.

And then there were the actual strike-related panels

Zeke Alton, Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Tim Friedlander, Ashly Burch and Cissy Jones at SDCC. (image: Teresa Jusino)

The National Association of Voice Actors (NAVA) hosted a press conference and panel at the SDCC on the hot topic of “AI in entertainment.” Moderator Linsay Rousseau (God of War: Ragnarok), joined NAVA founder Tim Friedlander and panelists Ashly Burch (mythical quest), Cissy Jones (The owl house), SAG-AFTRA Board Member Zeke Alton (The Calisto Protocol), and new panelist Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA.

They talked about using existing legal structures while creating new standards for collaboration between performers and producers, while protecting individual voice actors’ rights to performance and publicity. Having both a SAG-AFTRA board member and the union’s national executive director gave the panel more authority than it otherwise might have had, and it was interesting to hear not only the players’ views on what they are up against when it comes to AI, but NAVA and SAG-AFTRA are supporting what can be done about it.

The “Writer’s Journey: What Happens Now?” (The Post-Strike Marketplace)” was supposed to have three panelists, but only one was there when I arrived. Writer and moderator Brandon Easton (Transformers: WFC, Overwatch 2) spoke with writer Kristine Huntley (Freakish, Surfside Girls) about what it’s like to be a writer right now. They discussed the experience of being a writer over the past few years as the industry moved towards these strikes. The general message was that writers should feel encouraged to explore mediums other than film and television (prose, comics, video games, audio dramas, theatre) because they don’t need studios to be creative.

That seemed to be the whole strike vibe at the SDCC. We’re fine without you studios. We will continue to do and enjoy things. But creative people deserve to be treated with respect. They know it, and their fans (the customers who buy your offers) know it too.

This play was written during the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes of 2023. Without the work of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work discussed here would not exist.

(featured image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

