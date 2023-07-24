Head to Huckleberry Railroad for a Day with Thomas – LittleGuide Detroit





Calling all train lovers! Thomas the Train is heading to Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad for the last weekends of August and tickets are on sale NOW! Get your tickets and board Thomas the Train for a 40-minute train ride on the Huckleberry Railroad. Sit in a vintage car or open-top transporter for a journey through Flint where you’ll see nature and wave at passing cars on the road. Before or after the train ride, explore the historic village which has several buildings to explore including a candy store, a working sawmill and a magic show at the Opera House. Learn about life in the 1800s and that includes carnival entertainment. The little ones won’t want to miss the carousel, ferris wheel and other carnival rides located along Mott Lake. Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad is open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial weekend through Labor Day weekend. General admission is $21 for adults and $19 for children ages 3-12 and includes entry to the village and a 40-minute train ride. General admission to the Village is $9 for adults and $7 for children. Tickets for one Day with Thomas is $22 and includes a train ride and game capsule with lawn games, eye-catching photo ops and live entertainment. Crossroads Village and Huckleberry Railroad // 6140 N Bray Road, Flint, MI 48505 When you are in Flint, be sure to visit the Sloan Discovery Museum – it’s a must in the Detroit metro! Photo credit: Facebook

