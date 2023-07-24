









Sebastian Martínez suffers from an illness. Photo: Instagram Sebastien Martinez. Sebastian Martínez suffers from an illness. The actor spoke to his followers about the treatment he is undergoing for his illness. Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news. Select the creator of the article in the configuration of this module S



Deadline for publication of articles The author’s name

Deadline for publication of articles WEATHER WRITING SG

23 July 2023, 12:12 THERE

23 July 2023, 12:12 Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device. Through their social networks, Actor Sebastin Martínez has confessed to an illness that affects his self-esteem and his work in productions. With a red face and in front of his camera, he told his followers that he had a skin condition called rosea. (You might be interested: Here’s how Karol G and Selena Gomz danced on the singer’s birthday). I experienced great stress at work once: pum roscea broke out and for the future this has been a subjectsays Martinez. Remember that rosacea is a chronic disease that affects the skin and sometimes the eyes plus, it causes skin redness and pimples, according to Medline Plus. Once the actor realized he had this condition, he sought professional help to treat it. However, he assured that although it can be treated, it is difficult to deal with. Rosacea is very, very complicated, it can be managed with treatment, but it is still difficult,pointed out the actor. (You might be interested in: The Battles Comedian Carroloco Fought: The World Behind The Laughter). According to the social media actor, he felt excited because he started laser treatment which worked for him and the one who was accompanied by a professional. Finally, Martínez assured that he will continue to tell the evolution of his process in case it is useful for people with the same disease. More news in EL TIEMPO Dad takes daughter to Barbie premiere and causes a stir on social media The Barbie champeta that the ‘Happy Saturdays’ comedian revived in a video Pasión de Gavilanes: the actress who played “Panchita” is now a tata and is shaved REDACCIN DIGITAL ALCANCE SG

23 July 2023, 12:12 THERE

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eltiempo.com/cultura/gente/el-actor-sebastian-martinez-confeso-que-padece-de-grave-enfermedad-788949

