Entertainment
Chinese audiences are fed up with Hollywood’s woke revolution
The Devil and Daniel Webster, a short story about a man who makes a deal with the devil, remains timeless for an obvious reason. You don’t sell your soul for nothing.
Hollywood sold its creative soul to China many years ago. The industry stripped its films of any criticism of the country, added flattering scenes to appease Chinese censors and even shot a successful film near the Muslim concentration camps. The industry bowed to the communist regime because it offered thousands of movie theaters to show American films.
The results have been spectacular. American successes could almost doubled their ticket sales in the United States in the Middle Kingdom. What if that meant censorship art and ignoring human rights abuses in China, so be it.
Daniel Webster ended up paying the price for his diabolical deal. Hollywood too.
China no longer offers huge box office returns for US imports. Barbie may be upsetting US box office predictions, but the movie opened in sixth place in China. The Little Mermaid, which grossed a respectable $300 million in the United States, bombed in Chinese theaters.
The Wall Street Journal points to a key reason that will sound familiar to Red State America.
The Chinese public, learned, is fed up with Hollywood woke up the revolution and the use of exhausted deductibles.
“Hollywood movies are getting more and more absurd these days,” Fang, 60, said in the lobby of a Shanghai cinema this week. “Superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America are so superficial that I wouldn’t even watch them in IMAX 3-D.”
Another moviegoer, a freelancer in his 40s, explained this concern, noting the enforced diversity measures seen in Hollywood imports.
“‘The Little Mermaid’ is too much about political correctness. I go to the movies to be entertained, not to be taught certain values.”
How do you say “wake up, go broke” in Mandarin?
The numbers tell an ugly and inevitable story. The pandemic has hurt movies around the world, but American audiences have partially returned to theaters over the past year thanks to hits like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s not the same for American films in China.
Total box office sales of American films in China hit $592 million in the first six months of the year, up from $1.9 billion in the first half of 2019, according to Artisan Gateway, the year before Covid-19 restrictions crippled cinema.
the wall street journal
What else is killing American films in China?
Chinese studios have improved their game dramatically over the past decade. Local films now look and sound as smooth as their American counterparts. This leaves Chinese citizens more than happy to watch locally produced films that reflect their values and concerns.
It’s hard to blame them.
The book Red carpet by Erich Schwarzel, co-author of the WSJ article, detailed how Chinese studios invited American filmmakers to teach them the techniques of their craft. These lessons are apparently blocked.
The other irony?
Chinese filmmakers are encouraged to make patriotic films extolling the virtues of their homeland (and hitting on America whenever possible). American directors, on the other hand, rarely promote their country’s values or show the wonders of capitalism. Ben Affleck’s recent Air proved a moving exception.
Some of China’s biggest box office hits have been unabashedly pro-China in tone and content, such as “The Battle of Changjin Lake 2,” a sequel to the country’s biggest hit. The films focus on Chinese soldiers fighting the United States during the Korean War.
American film companies have once gone to China on the pop culture front, hoping to keep the money flowing. Now they have sold their souls and have little in return.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.outkick.com/chinese-audiences-sick-woke-revolution-hollywood-movies/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The majority of the public wants the president of 2024 to be in the line of Jokowi
- Dangerous heat is expected to scorch much of the United States this week
- Chinese audiences are fed up with Hollywood’s woke revolution
- Brent Venables expects big things from Dasan McCullough
- Vintage Scene clothing store moves to former Rose Street bootmakers
- How Real Estate Agents Use Google Live Stream
- The girl was saved from kidnapping after using the ‘help me’ symbol
- a small earthquake shakes Arizona City; There are no immediate reports of any injuries or damage
- Russia Strikes Odessa Cathedral, Putin: Counteroffensive Failed
- Actor Sebastin Martínez confessed that he suffered from a serious illness – People – Culture
- Growing CRM Market in India: CEO Sheshigiri Kamas Discusses Kapture CX’s AI-Driven CRM Plan for Enterprises
- FM. Vice President Mike Pence doubts Donald Trump’s actions on January 6 were criminal