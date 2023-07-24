Chinese audiences are fed up with Hollywood’s woke revolution

The Devil and Daniel Webster, a short story about a man who makes a deal with the devil, remains timeless for an obvious reason. You don’t sell your soul for nothing.

Hollywood sold its creative soul to China many years ago. The industry stripped its films of any criticism of the country, added flattering scenes to appease Chinese censors and even shot a successful film near the Muslim concentration camps. The industry bowed to the communist regime because it offered thousands of movie theaters to show American films.

The results have been spectacular. American successes could almost doubled their ticket sales in the United States in the Middle Kingdom. What if that meant censorship art and ignoring human rights abuses in China, so be it.

Daniel Webster ended up paying the price for his diabolical deal. Hollywood too.

China no longer offers huge box office returns for US imports. Barbie may be upsetting US box office predictions, but the movie opened in sixth place in China. The Little Mermaid, which grossed a respectable $300 million in the United States, bombed in Chinese theaters.

The Wall Street Journal points to a key reason that will sound familiar to Red State America.

The Chinese public, learned, is fed up with Hollywood woke up the revolution and the use of exhausted deductibles.

“Hollywood movies are getting more and more absurd these days,” Fang, 60, said in the lobby of a Shanghai cinema this week. “Superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America are so superficial that I wouldn’t even watch them in IMAX 3-D.”

Another moviegoer, a freelancer in his 40s, explained this concern, noting the enforced diversity measures seen in Hollywood imports.

“‘The Little Mermaid’ is too much about political correctness. I go to the movies to be entertained, not to be taught certain values.”

How do you say “wake up, go broke” in Mandarin?

The numbers tell an ugly and inevitable story. The pandemic has hurt movies around the world, but American audiences have partially returned to theaters over the past year thanks to hits like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s not the same for American films in China.

Total box office sales of American films in China hit $592 million in the first six months of the year, up from $1.9 billion in the first half of 2019, according to Artisan Gateway, the year before Covid-19 restrictions crippled cinema. the wall street journal

What else is killing American films in China?

Chinese studios have improved their game dramatically over the past decade. Local films now look and sound as smooth as their American counterparts. This leaves Chinese citizens more than happy to watch locally produced films that reflect their values ​​and concerns.

It’s hard to blame them.

The book Red carpet by Erich Schwarzel, co-author of the WSJ article, detailed how Chinese studios invited American filmmakers to teach them the techniques of their craft. These lessons are apparently blocked.

The other irony?

Chinese filmmakers are encouraged to make patriotic films extolling the virtues of their homeland (and hitting on America whenever possible). American directors, on the other hand, rarely promote their country’s values ​​or show the wonders of capitalism. Ben Affleck’s recent Air proved a moving exception.

Some of China’s biggest box office hits have been unabashedly pro-China in tone and content, such as “The Battle of Changjin Lake 2,” a sequel to the country’s biggest hit. The films focus on Chinese soldiers fighting the United States during the Korean War.

American film companies have once gone to China on the pop culture front, hoping to keep the money flowing. Now they have sold their souls and have little in return.