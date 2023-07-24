Kevin Hart sends support to Jamie Foxx following health problems | Entertainment





Kevin Hart is delighted to see Jamie Foxx “in good spirits” after his recent health issues. The 55-year-old actor was rushed to hospital in April after suffering a “medical complication”, and Kevin took to social media to offer Jamie some words of support after he addressed the issue in an Instagram video. In response, Kevin said on the photo-sharing platform, “This video just warmed my soul. Foxx, we need you man. We love you and we’re always with you. So glad to see my brother and so glad to see you’re in good spirits (sic)” Reese Witherspoon also offered her support for the Hollywood actor. The 47-year-old star wrote: “Oh Jamie! So happy to see your light shining so BRIGHT!! You are so loved and appreciated [stars emojis] (sic)” Meanwhile, Will Smith said, “Awww Man!! Whos cuttin onions?? Love U Foxx!! Your Light Is Needed n Appreciated Right Now! (sic)” Jamie has recently taken to social media to deal with her health issues. The actor said in a video message, “First of all I want to say thank you to everyone who prayed and messaged me. “I can’t even begin to tell you how far [the health problem] took me and how he brought me back. I went through something I thought I would never go through. “I know a lot of people were waiting and wanted to hear updates but, to be honest with you, I just didn’t want you to see me like this. “I want you to see me laugh, have fun, party and joke, make a movie [or] TV show. I didn’t want you to see me with hits running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it.” Jamie did not discuss the specific details of his medical issue. However, he dismissed speculation that he was paralyzed or blind. He added: “I’ve been to hell and back, and my road to recovery also had potholes, but I’m coming back and I’m able to work.”

