Robert Downey Jr. has ‘never witnessed a greater sacrifice’ from an actor than Cillian Murphy in ‘Oppenheimer’





Robert Downey Jr. says he’s “never witnessed a greater sacrifice” from an actor than Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer. The new biopic, which hit theaters Friday, July 21, stars Murphy as scientist and father of the atomic bomb J. Robert Oppenheimer. In an interview with Peopleher co-stars Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh praised her commitment to the role. The former said: “I have never witnessed a greater sacrifice from a lead actor in my career.

“He knew it was going to be a gigantic ask when Chris called it. But I think he also had the humility to survive playing a role like this. Downey Jr. added, “We’d be like, ‘Hey, we’ve got a three-day weekend. We might go antiquing in Santa Fe. What are you going to do?’ “Oh, I have to learn 30,000 words of Dutch. Have a great time.” But that’s the nature of the request. Speaking of Murphy, Pugh added: “Chris [Nolan] had one of Cillian’s most incredible leads. “He’s an actor I’ve been watching for a while and desperately looking to work with for ages. You have to be crazy to say no. It was truly one of the best experiences I’ve had. “Working with him has been hugely impressive. Every day he shows up knowing all the possible ways, intonations, inflections to bring this character to life. It was hugely impressive to me. There’s a reason he’s one of the greatest. Talk to NME about preparing for the role, Murphy said: I haven’t been out much. I didn’t socialize much, mainly because of the amount of work I had to do, I got so immersed in the role. In a five star review ofOppenheimer,NME wrote: Not just the definitive account of the man behind the atomic bomb, Oppenheimer is a monumental achievement in adult cinema. “For years, Nolan has been perfecting the art of the serious blockbuster, crafting smart, finely tuned multiplex epics that demand attention; that you can watch nowhere else than in the cinema, without interruption, without distractions. But this, somehow, feels bigger.

