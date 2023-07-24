Teenage Suriya Fans Tragically Die From Electric Shock On Actors’ Birthday





As Suriya celebrates her birthday today, it will naturally be a day of celebration for her fans. The actor enjoys a huge fandom, and they never miss an opportunity to celebrate all of his accomplishments. During such a celebration, two Suriyas fans tragically lost their lives. As it is their favorite actor’s birthday today, two of Suriyas fans were hosting a flex to celebrate the occasion. It was at this moment that they would have lost their lives due to an electric shock. Two teenage Suriya fans tragically lose their lives to electric shock and that too on his birthday What happened to the two teenagers is indeed sad and tragic, to say the least. According to reports, the duo was installing flex as part of Suriyas birthday, and that’s when they had an unfortunate death from electric shock. The two teenagers who lost their lives are from the state of Andhra Pradesh. One of them was reported to be 19 and the other 20. They were in their second year of college. This unfortunate incident is certainly mourned by the actors’ fans. The incident is certainly one that has evoked collective sadness among social media users. Many on social media expressed their shock and grief at such an incident. No one could have foreseen that the joyful occasion of Suriya’s birthday would also be such a tragedy for her fans. Suriya turns 48 today The actor is celebrating his 48th birthday today. This anniversary was especially awaited by her fans, as it was the day when updates regarding her upcoming film Kanguva would be released. The film is a highly anticipated project that marks the collaboration between Suriya and director Siva. The film also features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and BS Avinash. Disha Patani will make her Tamil debut with the project. Regardless of the happiness that accompanied the updates regarding Kanguva, the death of two of Suriya’s fans certainly surprised everyone. READ ALSO : Ajay Devgn offers his birthday love to his brother Suriya; Shares a never-before-seen photo that screams blockbuster

