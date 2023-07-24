Barbenheimer gives hope to Hollywood amid social strife





The first weekend of Barbenheimer, the online phenomenon that combined two blockbuster movies released on the same day, offered Hollywood a glimpse of hope amid ongoing labor disputes as writers’ and actors’ unions remain on strike. Moviegoers flocked to theaters this weekend, earning Greta Gerwigs Barbie and Christopher Nolans Oppenheimer a total of $235.5 million in ticket sales to make it possibly the four biggest box office weekend ever. Barbenheimer’s social media phenomenon likely contributed to this record-breaking weekend, as many moviegoers opted to see the two contrasting films on the same day. Barbie topped the box office in 2023 with $155 million in ticket sales in North American theaters, breaking the first weekend record for a film directed by a woman. Oppenheimer earned second place earning around $80 million in his first weekend. This weekend also marks the first time a movie has opened with over $100 million and another movie has opened over $80 million in the same weekend. The National Association of Theater Owners said that around 200,000 people had booked same-day tickets for both films. Internationally, Barbie earned approximately $182 million from 69 territories and Oppenheimer received $93.7 million from 78 territories. This successful opening weekend follows two Hollywood strikes as the Writers Guild of America is set to enter its third month on strike and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is set to enter its second week on strike. It is the first time that writers and actors have gone on strike at the same time in more than 60 years. The Barbie and Oppenheimer press tours were disturbed earlier this month as SAG-AFTRA authorized a strike after a contract could not be reached between the union and the studios after more than a month of talks over a new three-year contract. union rules State that the striking members cannot make personal appearances or promote their work on podcasts or at premieres, meaning that the main cast of both films did not promote their work in the United States in the days leading up to the debut. The story continues The unions did not ask moviegoers not to attend upcoming films, such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, but instead asked supporters to post information about the strike on social media. They are also prohibited from doing any production work, including auditions, readings, rehearsals, voiceovers or wardrobe arrangements, per the rules. SAG-AFTRA has announcement a picket schedule in cities across the United States, including New York and Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed to this report. For the latest news, weather, sports and streaming videos, head to The Hill.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/barbenheimer-gives-hollywood-hope-amid-011350822.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos