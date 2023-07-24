Netflix sits well as Hollywood worries about strikes The Irish Times





Is Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos a smoother operator than Disney CEO Bob Iger? Is Netflix simply less anxious about the outcome of the simultaneous strikes by actors and writers than its Hollywood counterparts? The answer is probably yes to both. Sarandos insisted on an earnings call following Netflix’s latest quarterly figures this week that strikes by the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and actors’ union SAG-AFTRA were not an outcome we wanted and that he was very committed to reaching agreements. He also offered a backstory worthy of a Netflix series: On a personal level, I was raised in a union home. My dad was a member of IBEW Local 640, he was a union electrician. . . I remember on more than one occasion that my father was on strike, and I remember it because it takes a huge toll on your family, financially and emotionally. The remarks contrasted markedly with those of Iger, who said the unions’ demands were unrealistic, very disturbing and would have a very, very damaging effect on the whole trade word that was not well received by those on the picket line, including SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, who noted that Iger was earning $78,000 (70,000) a day. The bad feeling had already increased thanks to the unnamed studio executive who told trade publication Deadline that producers planned to bleed writers over issues such as residual payments until WGA members capitulated for fear of losing their apartments. While Sarandos’ more conciliatory tone probably shouldn’t be taken as evidence of a softer negotiating stance behind the scenes, there may be solid reasons other than sentimentality regarding his father’s union ties why he seems less antagonistic than some of his peers. Netflix’s global production base has made it less dependent on the United States as a programming source. Its content pipeline is therefore jam-packed with titles unaffected by the US strikes. It’s not a plan B: some of Netflix’s biggest hits in recent years have been made very far from Hollywood. [ Hollywood actors strike: what we need to know and what will happen? ] [ Hollywood writers strike is at once heartening and depressing ] This means Netflix, while it could arguably do without last season’s shutdown of Stranger Things, can afford a long strike. But because it’s now in a stronger position than many rivals who have overspent in their race to catch up on its lead in the streaming market, it can also better afford to strike a deal when it suits it.

