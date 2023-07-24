Mid-State Fair daily schedule for Monday, July 24





Nelly with special guest TI on stage at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place on Monday, July 24 at 7:30 p.m. at the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Diamond-selling, multi-platinum-winning, Grammy-winning rap artist, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly first stepped into the limelight with the release of Country Grammar in 2000, spending seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. Nelly continued the momentum with the 2002 release of Nellyville. The album debuted at No. 1 in addition to scoring Nelly her first two Grammy Awards. Labeled the Jay-Z of the South by Pharrell Williams and the creator of Trap Muzik, T.I. is a musical artist, songwriter, philanthropist and entrepreneur with three Grammy Awards and 4 No. 1 hit records, and 11 top ten hits. TI has enjoyed success as a recording and touring artist for the past 20 years. Outside of music, TI has also starred in countless hit movies and top TV shows, including ATL, American Gangster, Marvels Ant-Man, and VH-1s TI & Tiny: The Family Hustle. Ticket prices are $30, $50, $75, $90 and $110 (pit, standing only) and are available on the official California Mid-State Fairs website, www.MidStateFair.com. The box office warns against purchasing tickets from unofficial channels outside of the official California Mid-State Fairs website. Mid-State Fair daily schedule 1:30 p.m. Breeding Sheep Show @ Edna Valley Barn 4 p.m. Carnival, exhibitions, catering, drinks and shopping open

Pacific Animal Productions Exhibition @ Davies Park

Job fair @ Stockyard

The Krush 92.5: Cork Dorks Live! @ Mission Square Stage

SLO County Agricultural Bureau Exhibit @ Farm Alley

Hearst Castle & Coastal Parks @ Farm Alley Exhibit

Floral Demo @ Flower Building

Farm Demo @ Farm Alley 4:30 p.m. Barnyard Races @ South Gate 5 p.m. Pacific Animal Productions Show @ Headliner Stage 6 p.m. Draft Horse Demo with Harris Stage Lines @ Horse Stalls

Joel and his golden falcon @ La Cantina

Barnyard Races @ South Gate

Public contest – T-Shirt Challenge @ Headliner Stage

Meet the Creator @ Mission Market Place 7 p.m. ghost\monster @ Mission Square Stage 7:30 p.m. Nelly with special guest TI @ Chumash Grandstand Arena 8 p.m. Scotty McCreery at the Frontier Stage 8:30 p.m. Dance party @ La Cantina 9 p.m. 1 KJUG Barn Dance @ Headliner Stage About the Author: news staff The Paso Robles Daily News news team wrote or edited this story based on local contributors and news releases. The press team can be contacted at [email protected].

