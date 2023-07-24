Entertainment
Bollywood takes over OTT as Shahid’s Farzi and Arshad’s Asur 2 become most-watched web series
In 2018, when the web series Saif Ali Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiquis sacred games released, it became a national phenomenon.
It was the first time, the majority of the general Indian public opened up to the world of web shows and they loved it.
In 2020, the pandemic led to a sudden increase in viewership of OTT platforms such as Netfixl, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video and Zee5, among others.
While sacred games was led by a movie star like Saif, this led to a movement where other such shows not necessarily featuring already known movie stars began to gain attention.
The success of content-driven shows like Mirzapur, Scam 1992: The Story of Harshad Mehta, Undekhi, Made In Heaven transformed not-so-popular great actors into artists known throughout the country.
It has also led to chatter around OTT killing the big screens and that the era of movie stars is over with big actors rising through the ranks.
With the film industry failing to meet expectations, a number of movie stars followed Saif Ali Khan’s suit and jumped on the OTT wagon.
This ultimately resulted in OTT platforms favoring movie stars over not so popular but great actors and we had shows like The Family Man, Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, Aashram, Aranyak, Dahaad, The Fame Game, Abhay, Asur And Farzi among others.
As much as the popular social media narrative is about actors getting their credit and recognition on social media, even on OTT where there is no box office pressure, movie stars prove to be the driving force.
In the first half of 2023, according to a report by Ormax Media, 7 of the top 10 most-watched OTT Hindi shows are led by movie stars.
Check out the full list below:
1. Farzi: 37.1 million (Shahid Kapoor & Vijay Sethupathi)
2. The Night Manager: 28.6 million (Anil Kapoor & Aditya Roy Kapur)
3. Taaza Khabar: 23.5 million
4. Asur season 2: 19.3 million (Arshad Warsi)
5. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo: 16.2 million (Dimple Kapadia)
6. Dahad: 15.9 million (Sonakshi Sinha)
7. City Of Dreams season 3: 14.2 million
8. Bigg Boss OTT season 2: 13.7 million (Salman Khan)
9. Happy family: conditions apply: 12.4 million
10. Pop Kaun? : 11.6 million (Kunal Kemmu)
Except Taaza Khabar with Bhuvan Bam, The city of Dreams with Priya Bapat and Happy family: conditions applyall other shows have some of the most popular movie stars playing lead roles.
Imagine, a brilliant and highly acclaimed show like Jubilee featuring several breakout artists failed to break into the top 10.
Now we can’t really blame streamers for preferring movie stars even on OTT instead of actors when even audiences put on a terrible show like Pop Kaun? audience on an all-time classic like Jubilee.
The situation was the same last year when Ajay Devgn made his OTT debut Rudra: the border of darkness was the most-watched web series in Hindi.
Movie stars not only attract audiences to movie theaters but also attract more eyeballs with their star status.
And just like movies, there seems to be a rating system even on OTT. The bigger the movie star, the higher his salary will be.
A few days ago it was reported that Ajay Devgn is the highest paid star on OTT with a salary of Rs 125 crore for Rudra: To the edge of darkness. He was paid Rs 18 crore per episode.
This pay disparity was also recently highlighted by Manoj Bajpayee who said he does not receive Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan type fees despite appearing on the world’s biggest show. The man of the family.
He declared, Yeh OTT Wale regular producer se kam nahi hai (OTT platforms are just as bad as regular producers). They will pay the big stars. I didn’t get the kind of money I should have for The man of the family. Gora aayega, show karega to de denge (If a white actor does the show, he will pay). Brands have factories in China because there is cheap labor. Likewise, I am cheap labor here.
Now if Manoj Bajpayee, who is a movie star himself but not of the same caliber as Ajay Devgn, talks about not getting a fair salary, imagine how an actor like Suvinder Vicky who recently starred in Weeds or Dibyendu Bhattacharya of Undekhi must get for their terrific turns in lead roles.
After the initial sudden rise of OTT platforms, there came a time when the growth of streamers became stagnant and perhaps that’s when movie stars came into the picture.
They attracted more viewers regardless of what their show was about, when it was an absolute necessity for a lesser-known actor leading a show to deliver a classic. And even then, there was no guarantee of grabbing the eyeballs.
Overall it’s all about demand and supply, if some people on social media are criticizing the Bollywoodization of OTT platforms, then it’s the audience that is more to blame than the people running those streamers or even Bollywood.
Much like big-screen releases, even OTT platforms are now becoming star-driven with actors providing competent support.
Is it a masterstroke? It is certainly like its immediate results. But, I would say it’s also alarming because in the long run, OTT will also suffer the same fate as Bollywood movies with good content stepping back and streamers spotlighting projects to make a quick buck.
Here’s hoping OTT and Bollywood platforms come to a middle ground where we get a star like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan or Shahid Kapoor treating the audience in a longer format, but we don’t lose Pankaj Tripathis, Divyendus, Suvinder Vickys, Barun Sobtis and others.
