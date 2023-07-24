12 Best Acting Debuts In Movies, According To Reddit

An actor’s feature debut is undoubtedly a milestone in his career as it introduces his talents to the film industry and launches them to a wider audience. While some stars often start as kids and manage to surprise audiences at an early age, others show their skills later in life, proving that there is no age to start.

From Alan Rickman In die hard For Anna Paquin In The pianothese are – according to moviegoers on Reddit – some of the most remarkable and impressive early cinematic performances of all time, some of them even being recognized by major film academies like the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (also known as the Oscars).

12 Alan Rickman in “Die Hard” (1988)

In the emblematic Bruce Willis-directed action thriller die hard, Harry PotterAlan Rickman’s Late Talent Brings An Antagonist Hans Gruber, an East German terrorist plotting to kill nearly 30 hostages, to life. The actor received both a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance.

Although Rickman had made television and had already caught the attention of many in 1987, with his role in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses” on Broadway, die hard was, his first feature film at the age of forty-one. On Reddit, netizens couldn’t help but praise the actor’s stunning performance. “I had forgotten that, fantastic first role,” pl233 said.

11 Anya Taylor-Joy in “The Witch” (2015)

Set in 1960s New England and depicting a Puritan religious family as they are torn apart by the forces of dark magic and attempt to come to terms with tragedy, this Robert Egger‘ The witch is one of the most compelling A24 horror films to date. This is also due to Anya Taylor Joythe flawless performance of , which easily remains one of his best today.

Earning the talented star an ALFS nomination for “Young British/Irish Performer of the Year”, as well as a COFCA nod for “Breakthrough Film Artist”, The witch was definitely a huge success for the now Golden Globe winner. When a user now deleted mentioned Taylor-Joy as the “best acting debut”, no batter21 okay, noting that it was great “especially because of the accent. Very difficult role.”

ten Matthew McConaughey in “Dazed and Confused” (1993)

One of the first Richard Linklater films — and his first studio feature — Dazed and confused is a type of slice-of-life film that focuses on the misadventures of numerous high school and college students on the last day of school in May 1976. Matthew McConaughey played 20-year-old who hangs out with teenagers, David Wooderson.

Luckily for movie buffs and TV fans, McConaughey, who is now an Oscar winner, remains a very familiar face in the industry. However, there’s no denying that his role in Linklater’s film is one of the most memorable in the actor’s filmography. “Some of the most quoted lines,” ASDF0716 commented.

9 Kirsten Dunst in “Interview with the Vampire” (1994)

In Interview with the Vampirea dark and compelling story that follows the life of a nearly two-century-old vampire (brad pitt) life, Kirsten dunstat 11, embodied a young girl who was also transformed into a vampire.

Winning the actress a Golden Globe nomination, Neil JordanThe film launched the career of the undeniably gifted actress. “Kirsten Dunst in Interview With The Vampire, playing a 60-year-old spirit trapped in the body of an 11-year-old girl,” sheep sleep soundly commented. “It was particularly impressive because she stole scenes from two superstars,” CronkinOn added.

8 Sigourney Weaver in “Alien” (1979)

Extraterrestrial is undoubtedly one of the most influential science fiction films of all time, and its main protagonist Sigourney Weaver largely contributed to making it both a critical and commercial success. Although the actress has taken part in a few acting projects before (including an extra in a Woody Allen movie), it was undoubtedly the movie that brought his talents to the attention of many.

Not only did Alien earn Weaver a BAFTA nod for Most Promising Newcomer in a Leading Film Role, it also marked the start of an iconic franchise. “Although she technically had a few small TV appearances and a small role in Annie Hall, I still consider Alien her first real film role,” shadownight311 explain. “The perfect protagonist heroine imo. Badass, resourceful but not invincible,” said user now deleted said.

7 Yalitza Aparicio in “Roma” (2018)

In Alphonse CuaronIn the heartbreaking 2018 feature, viewers discover an upper-class Mexican family and their native housekeeper (Mixteco), who spends her days caring for their four children and dreaming of having one, even when her life is rocked by personal issues.

Oscar nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Yalitzaappearance, who had no acting experience and was a preschool teacher, undoubtedly delivered an amazing performance in the moving film. Like a deleted user Simply put, being “nominated for a Leading Actress Oscar for her first acting role” is a remarkable achievement.

6 Whoopi Goldberg in “The Color Purple” (1985)

A stand-up actress when she was cast The purple color, Whoopi Goldberg played Celie Johnson in this gripping and powerful film Steve Spielberg 1985 drama centered on a black Southern woman as she tries to finally find out who she is after being abused by her father and others for over 40 years.

“Whoopi Goldberg blew me away in The Color Purple” RealHeyDayna commented when the OP asked what was the best acting debut; many seem to agree with that statement, including the Academy, which named the actress’ debut film performance in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category.

5 Hailee Steinfeld in “True Grit” (2010)

Hailee Steinfeld is now a well-known face in the industry due to his hard work in the unconventional field Coen Brothers 2010 Western, a remake of the 1969 film of the same name. The film centers on a determined teenage girl’s quest to track down and find her father’s killer with the the help of a U.S. Marshal (Jeff Bridges).

Nominated for an Academy Award for Supporting Actress at the age of fourteen, Steinfeld exceeded many expectations and turned out to be quite a talented actress. “In a movie with Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon and Josh Brolin, she stood out,” said deleted user noted. “Being able to hold her own, let alone outdo herself, against these three is a tough feat. She did it in her first movie.”

4 Edward Norton in “Primal Fear” (1996)

Nominated for Best Supporting Actor Oscar due to his superb performance, Edward Norton played Aaron Stampler in Primary feara nineteen-year-old boy arrested for the alleged brutal murder of a priest.

Norton launched his film career at age twenty-six with his strong appearance in the intriguing Gregory Hoblit film, which was immediately critically acclaimed and recognized. “This movie put Norton on the map for me as one of my favorite actors for at least 10 or 15 years,” Environment admitted to the platform.

3 Lupita Nyong’o in ’12 Years a Slave’ (2013)

One of the most remarkable performances of the last decades has been Lupita Nyong’o‘s in the disturbing and thought-provoking historical drama 12 years of slaveryA Steve McQueen critically acclaimed production in which she brought to life a slave named Patsey, who worked on a cotton plantation in Louisiana.

A Deserving Actress in a Supporting Role,And Yongohas rightly made a name for himself in the industry. As itsrae2you suggested, “Lupita Nyong’o in ’12 Years a Slave'” is undoubtedly a prime example of an impactful acting debut. It was the actress’ first film role and remains one of her strongest performances today.

2 Saoirse Ronan in ‘Atonement’ (2007)

Saoirse Ronanimpeccable performance in Atonement, a bittersweet film about a doomed romance, is definitely one for the books. Playing precocious teenager Briony Tallis, Cecilia’s (Keira Knightley) younger sister, Ronan received many accolades and accolades, becoming one of the most promising actresses of her generation.

According Makenomoosteak, which also highlighted Ronan’s young age in the film, the Supporting Actress nominee (at age fourteen) gave an “incredibly complex and nuanced performance. Completely commanding in everything since.” A user now deleted even maintains that she gave such a great performance that her character remains “one of the best villains in the history of cinema”.

1 Anna Paquin in ‘The Piano’ (1993)

This list would not be complete without Anna Paquinthe legendary performance of 1993 The pianoa film about a woman (holly hunter) sent to New Zealand with her young daughter and her precious piano for an arranged marriage with a farmer.

Oscar-winning actress in a supporting role – and one of the youngest winners of all time, at just eleven years old – Paquin’s extraordinary performance is still the subject of praise today, and for good reason. As shoes77 said, “She was a kid and she won an Oscar!”

