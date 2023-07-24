New Jawan poster: Vijay Sethupathi’s intense look unveiled | Bollywood

Jawan by actors Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most anticipated films of this year. There is huge anticipation surrounding the release of the film, with fans eagerly waiting for the film to hit theaters. (Also read | New Jawan poster: Shah Rukh Khan showcases Nayanthara’s cop look, calls him the thunder that precedes the storm) Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in Atlee’s Jawan.

Vijay Sethupathi’s look in Jawan

On Sunday, the creators took the public’s excitement up a notch by releasing an intriguing poster featuring Vijay. It looks like the makers are sparing no effort to keep the audiences excited and anticipation around the movie’s release by teasing updates on it.

Red Chillies Entertainment shared the poster with a close-up of Vijays intense eyes. The Twitter handle captioned, He’s watching you closely! Pay attention to him. #Jawan.”

Shah Rukh recently shared his poster

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared a bald poster, where he can be seen showing off his loot while holding guns in his hands. Sharing the poster, Shah Rukh wrote, “Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta (When I become evil no hero can stand before me)! #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan will be released worldwide on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan will be released in global theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from Shah Rukh and Vijay, Nayanthara is also a part of the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the film. The film will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in prominent roles.

Jawan is Shah Rukh’s second release of 2023 after Pathaan, which broke multiple box office records and proved to be the highest-grossing of the actor’s career so far. Pathaan came out after the four-year hiatus from Shah Rukh’s films. Fans will also see him in Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The official release date of the film is still awaited.