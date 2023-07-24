Then-actor and Celtics fan Michael Chiklis dropped an F-bomb on Lakers legend Magic Johnson while working for Fantastic Four





If you’re a sports fan, you probably know that team loyalty runs deep, and that’s especially true when it comes to those who follow the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Boston Celtics respectively. As a fan of the latter team myself, I am very aware of the passion of the fans. Many celebrities also support these teams and can be extremely outspoken when it comes to showing their dedication. Veteran actor and Massachusetts native Michael Chiklis is so enthusiastic about his Celtics ties that he once dropped an F-bomb on the LA legend Magic Johnson while promoting The Fantastic Four . Michael Chiklis is still remembered for his role as Ben Grimm / The Thing in 2005 The Fantastic Four as well as its 2007 sequel, The Rise of the Silver Surfer. What you might not remember is that in the middle of that first film’s release, Chiklis and her co-stars appeared – like their characters – in a ad promoting the NBA Finals . This ad saw the four Marvel superheroes go 4-on-1 with the legendary NBA player. Although it might look a little dated now, the clip is still fun. I had the opportunity to speak with Icon Shield on behalf of CinemaBlend during the press day for HBO Buying Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2. The actor, who plays Celtics coach and executive manager Red Auerbach, was incredibly enthusiastic while talking about the show alongside his co-star and Larry Bird actor Sean Patrick Small. With that, during our conversation, he regaled me with his story of meeting the iconic Los Angeles playmaker and hilariously hitting him with a well-timed expletive: So years ago when I did the Fantastic Four, we tied it up with the NBA, and it was the Fantastic Four versus Magic Johnson. We did an ad, it was three days. And when Magic walked into the basketball stadium, I saw him and I said, “Damn it!” And he burst out laughing. He goes, ‘Yeah, that’s right. You’re a Boston guy. And we kissed, and he was awesome and couldn’t have been more of a gentleman. I’m not sure I would have been bold enough to say such a thing to Magic Johnson, but God knows Michael Chiklis has no qualms about speaking his mind. But of course, based on the hug he had with the business mogul, the shot was meant to be totally friendly and not antagonistic. It’s definitely an incredible memory for Chiklis and one he clearly treasures to this day. On that note, the actor went on to recall during our Zoom interview how he and Johnson were able to spend some personal time together: He started to regale me with all these amazing stories about [him] and Bird and that era. And you could see how deeply these men respect each other and the way he talks about himself. It was really awesome to see. And I guess I’m just telling you the story, because it was such insight for me to listen to this man in person speak intimately about his biggest rival in the sport and what they meant to each other. I was just like, ‘Wow, it’s amazing what these guys shared.’ And on the other side of each other, and they finally ended up being such dear friends and [have] this mutual respect. It’s just crazy, fantastic. The complex relationship between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird is something that is going to be highlighted in the new season of winning time. Although only teased in season one, Quincy Isaiah’s Magic and Sean Patrick Small’s Larry are set to become the on-pitch rivals fans once knew. And you can bet Michael Chiklis’ Auerbach will only fan the flames of the basketball war. The truth Johnson probably hasn’t watched the show yet but I’d like to think he’d laugh at the impeccable work of Chiklis, which sees the actor (rightly so) throwing a few F-bombs. Saving Time: The Rise of Los Angeles The Season 2 premiere of Lakers Dynasty makes its way to HBO on August 6 at 9 p.m. ET and will later be available for Maximum subscription broadcast holders. You can also broadcast The Fantastic Four and its follow-up using a Disney+ subscription .

