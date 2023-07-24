Entertainment
King The Land, Lee Junho, And YoonA Ranking Of The Hottest Dramas And Actors For Week 4
JTBCs King the Land continues to top the charts for hottest dramas and actors!
For the fourth week in a row, King the Land took the top spot on Good Data Corporations weekly list of TV series that generated the most buzz. The company determines the ranking weekly by collecting data from news articles, blogs, online communities, videos and social media on dramas that are currently airing or soon to be aired.
In addition to topping the list of hottest dramas, King the Land also continued his reign on the list of hottest actors, where his stars 2PMs June Lee and generations of daughters YoonA remained No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
SBSs Revenant was the next hottest drama of the week: the thriller retained its spot at No. 2 on the drama list, while its leads Kim Tae Ri And oh my boy swept the next two spots on the cast list at #3 and #4 respectively.
In its last week on the air, ENAs Lies hidden in my garden stayed strong at No. 3 on the drama list, with its leading ladies Lim Ji Yeon And Kim Tae Hee ranking No. 8 and No. 9 respectively on the cast list.
Finally, tvNs See You in My 19th Life maintained its position at No. 4 on the drama list, while the leaders Shin Hye Sun And Ahn Bo Hyun came in at No. 4 and No. 10 respectively in the actor rankings.
The top 10 dramas that generated the most buzz during the second week of July are as follows:
- JTBC king of the earth
- Returning SBS
- ENA is hiding in my garden
- tvN Date in my 19th life
- deliciously misleading tvN
- ENA Battle for Happiness
- KBS2 The real thing has arrived!
- TV Chosun Durians case
- tvN The Uncanny Counter 2: Counter Punch
- CMB Numbers
Meanwhile, the top 10 drama actors that generated the most buzz this week include:
- Lee Junho (Earth King)
- YoonA (Earth King)
- Kim Tae Ri (returning)
- Oh Jung Se (Returning)
- Shin Hye Sun (See you in my 19th life)
- Chun Woo Hee (Delightfully misleading)
- Kim Dong Wook (Delightfully misleading)
- Lim Ji Yeon (Lies hidden in my garden)
- Kim Tae Hee (lies hidden in my garden)
- Ahn Bo Hyun (see you in my 19th life)
Watch All The Lies Hidden In My Garden with English subtitles on Viki below:
Or watch the full episodes of The Durians Case here
and the numbers below!
