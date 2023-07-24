



Greta Gerwig broke the opening weekend record for a female director, solo or otherwise. Her Barbie the film opened to an estimated $155 million at the North American box office over the weekend of July 21-23, a historic sum that easily exceeds Patty Jenkins’ domestic opening of $103.3 wonder woman. In 2019, Captain Marvel also broke the glass ceiling on its $153 million debut. This film was co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Other statistics: Barbie scored the best opening of the year so far, as well as one of the best openings since the pandemic, and it dominated Christopher Nolan’s male bias Oppenheimer This weekend. (Oppenheimer still well done for a three-hour historical drama opening at $80.5 million). BarbieGerwig’s stunning debut is a testament to Gerwig’s vision of bringing the world’s most famous fashion doll to the big screen, as well as the marketing campaign orchestrated by Warner Bros. and toymaker Mattel. THE Barbie The film, starring Margot Robbie in the lead role and Ryan Gosling as Ken, turned into what is arguably the cinematic event of the year so far. Women of all ages and girls made up nearly 70% of the audience, according to exit surveys. The Picture is Gerwig’s third feature film after his acclaimed specialty film in 2017 lady birdwhich marked her debut as a solo feature film director and earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Director and Best Feature. lady bird grossed $80 million at the worldwide box office, a stellar number for an independent title. Gerwig’s next directorial release was 2019 from Sony Little woman adaptation, which opened to $16.8 million domestically over the Christmas holidays and is on track to earn $218.8 million worldwide. Little woman also earned Gerwig an Academy Award nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay. Barbie – which brings Mattel’s iconic fashion doll to life – is also strutting in large numbers in select overseas markets. The picture opened to $182 million in 70 markets for a global start of $337 million before wonder woman$228.3 million global launch. (Captain Marvelwith Brie Larson, opened to $455 million worldwide.) The former open record holder for a female solo coxswain before wonder woman belonged to Sam Taylor-Johnson Fifty shades of Grey, regardless of inflation. This movie debuted to $93 million over the four-day Valentine’s Day/Presidents’ Day weekend in 2015, including a three-day haul of $85 million. An earlier version of this story noted that Greta Gerwig received a Best Director Oscar nomination for Little woman. She does not have. She received one for Best Adapted Screenplay.

