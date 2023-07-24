The Observer’s View of How Hollywood Strikes Show We Can’t Trust Companies With AI | Observer Editorial





History suggests that societies generally overestimate the short-term implications of new technologies while underestimating the longer-term ones. Current experience with artificial intelligence, the technology made possible by machine learning, suggests that we are going the other way this time around. There is too much talk about the putative existential risk to humanity posed by AI, and too little about our experience so far and business plans to exploit the technology. Although AI has been hiding in plain sight for a decade, it has taken most people by surprise. The appearance of ChatGPT last November signaled that the world had stumbled upon a powerful new technology. It is not for nothing that this new generative AI is called fundamental: it provides the foundation on which the next wave of digital innovation will be built. It is also transformational in myriad ways: it undermines age-old conceptions of intellectual property, for example, and it has the potential to radically increase productivity, reshape industries, change the nature of certain types of work, and so on. On top of that, however, it also raises troubling questions about the uniqueness of humans and their abilities. The key question for democracies is: how can we ensure that AI is used for human flourishing rather than corporate profit? The ongoing feud between Hollywood studios and screenwriters’ and actors’ unions is a perfect illustration of the scale of the challenges posed by AI. Both groups are outraged at how online streaming has reduced their income. But the screenwriters also fear that their role will be reduced to simply rewriting AI-generated scripts; and actors fear that the detailed digital digitization enabled by new film deals will allow studios to create persuasive deepfakes that studios can own and use for the rest of eternityin any project they wish, without consent or compensation. So this technology isn’t just a better mousetrap: it’s more like steam or electricity. Given this, the key question for democracies is: how can we ensure that AI is used for human flourishing rather than corporate profit? On this issue, the news of history is not good. A recent seminal study by two eminent economists, Daron Acemoglu and Simon Johnson, of 1,000 Years of Technological Progress shows that while some benefits have generally trickled down to the masses, the rewards, with one exception, have invariably gone to those who own and control the technology. The exception was a period in which democracies fostered countervailing powers, civil society organizations, free media, activists, unions, and other progressive, technically informed institutions that provided a steady stream of ideas for how technology could be repurposed for social good rather than exclusively for private profit. This is the lesson of history that societies facing the challenge of AI must relearn. There are signs that the penny may have finally gone down. The EU, for example, has an ambitious and far-reaching plan AI Law that works its way through the trade union processes. In the United States, the National Institute of Standards and Technology has published an impressive setting to manage the risks of technology. And the Biden administration recently released a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rightswhich sounds impressive but is essentially just a list of aspirations that some of the big tech companies claim to share. It’s a start provided that governments remember that leaving the implementation of powerful new technologies to companies alone is always a bad idea.

