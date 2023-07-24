Bakken Rocks Cookfest comes full circle | News, Sports, Jobs





KILLDEER – The Bakken Rocks Cookfest, now in its 14th year, has been held in Killdeer again this year, coming full circle since the event began in 2009. The cookfest was held in Killdeer and Belden in its first year. The event was held in two communities each year. However, this year only one event is organized, which took place in Killdeer on July 18th. Free food was prepared by many oil companies, striving to become people’s favorites. People picked up free bags and filled them with free items of all kinds while munching on free food. Some of the loot included padded backpacks, flashlights, pens, shirts, caps, cooking utensils, golf balls, bubble blowers and water guns for children. About 20 oilfield-related companies participated in the kitchen party, and each had its own tasty menu. The Crestwoods stand was popular with its handmade root beer floats. Musical entertainment was provided by The Band Nova, a five-piece country and rock band from Dickinson. Ron Ness of the North Dakota Petroleum Council opened the event. Speakers included Brent Sanford, former lieutenant governor of North Dakota and now project manager for Bakken Global Recruitment of Oilfield Workers, or GROW, a new initiative to bring workers to the oilfields through immigration, initially focusing on Ukrainians. Other speakers at the briefing included Martin Stuart, Vice President of Operations for Marathon Oil; Lynn Helms, director of the North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources; Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority; and Tioga geologist Kathy Neset, owner of NESET. Neset, who talked about drilling, geology and energy of the future, also had a booth showcasing Bakken geology with pieces of oil shale, a jar of crude oil and jars of crushed rock to show the differences in the different levels of the Bakken shale areas. The heavy, black rock, if hot enough, would produce oil. Temperatures in the Williston Basin Bakken shale areas range between 170 and 250 degrees. The history of the Cookfest event locations is as follows: – 2010, New Town and Tioga. – 2011, Crosby and Watford City. – 2012, Belfield and Ray. – 2013, Parshall and Powers Lake. – 2014, Dunn and Kenmare Center. – 2015, Alexandre and Heart of the South. – 2016, Mandaree and Stanley. – 2017, Medora and Westhope. – 2018, Grenora and Twin Buttes. – 2019, Bowman and Van Hook. – 2021, Arnegard and Mohall. – 2022, Trenton and White Shield. No kitchen parties were held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

