4 cutting-edge devices to improve education

(Family Features) Gone are the days when paper and pencil were essential for learning. Schoolwork has gone digital, which means it’s time to prepare your students to succeed with cutting-edge technology that keeps them connected in the classroom and beyond. From kid-friendly smartphones and headphones to connected wearables and devices that keep learning fun, consider these trending solutions when your kids go back to school. Find more school technology by visiting Qualcomm.com/snapdragonbts. Home Power Productivity Students (and parents, too) can accomplish more after school like homework, studying, and socializing with the Dell Inspiron 14 laptop powered by the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 compute platform. Equipped with the Qualcomm AI engine, this processor enhances audio and visual experiences. Effortlessly multitask and switch between apps without sacrificing speed or battery life, thanks to the power-efficient processor that helps deliver long battery life, even in thin, light, and quiet designs that don’t require noisy, hot fans. Listen and learn Whether students are listening to pre-recorded lessons, immersing themselves in audiobooks, or simply listening to their favorite music while doing homework, high-quality headphones can help block out noise for maximum productivity. For example, the Moto Buds 600 ANC wireless headphones feature Snapdragon Sound technology that delivers advanced wireless audio quality. A game changer for wireless audio, it eliminates the gap between wireless and wired connections for hi-res music and synchronized entertainment. Opt for child-friendly clothing If a smartphone is a little too advanced for your little learners, an age-appropriate smartwatch that keeps them connected may be better suited. Empower kids to be kids with an option like the Verizon Gizmo Watch 3 powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 with a range of benefits from 4G LTE cellular connectivity to gaming and GPS safe zones. This smartwatch is designed with safety and fun in mind without the distractions of a smartphone so you can have peace of mind while keeping students focused in class. Stay in touch during school days Busy schedules during school days and work days can leave parents feeling out of the loop. When your kids are ready to go home or a workout, game or activity is cancelled, make sure you’re the first to know by keeping them connected with the OnePlus 11 5G powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It combines power and effortless elegance and is driven by extreme hardware with Dolby Atmos speakers, Dolby Vision, 80W SUPERVOOC charging and a 3rd Gen Hasselblad camera for mobile. Photo courtesy of Getty Images (children studying with their father)

