Minneapolis and St. Paul are home to many great record stores for those who collect vinyl. Here are the top five best in the Twin Cities (not counting suburban record stores, though Mill City Sound in Hopkins, Down in the Valley in Golden Valley, and Solsta Records in St. Louis Park are great options outside the heart of the Twin Cities):

Located in South Minneapolis on Lake Street, Extreme Noise Records is a volunteer-run punk rock record store.

Extreme Noise is a great store for vinyl heads who are particularly into punk rock, alternative rock, and metal, as nearly all of their inventory falls into one of three categories. While this is a strength for fans of those genres, if you’re in the hip-hop or jazz market, this might not be the store for you.

As Extreme Noise specializes in punk rock and related subgenres, you can find used copies of albums from top punk bands Black Flag, Bad Religion and the Misfits in stock every time you walk into the store. You can also walk away with a band t-shirt, as the store is well stocked with rock t-shirts of all sizes.

With its selection of vinyl records, derivative products and books, Extreme Noise is a must for fans of punk rock.

Disco Death is a one-stop destination for Minneapolis record collectors because, in addition to having a great selection of used vinyl, the store also houses a cafe and space to develop films.

Even though the store isn’t exclusively dedicated to selling vinyl, Disco Death has an extensive collection of albums to browse with sections dedicated to rock, hip-hop, soul, electronic, and rarities.

The selection of vinyl is impressive, a telltale sign of a great record store is a well-curated selection of used vinyl. Disco Death delivers there and offers a relaxed place to hang out and hang out with its cafe seating.

Probably the best-known record store in the Twin Cities, the Electric Fetus is famous for its decades-long historythe unmistakable smell of incense when you walk through the door, a well-curated vinyl selection and even a few celebrity clients (including Prince).

Prince was a loyal Electric Fetus customer, having shopped there a few days before his death And shouting at the fetus on Twitter the 2016 Record Store Day. The store has since become a destination for Prince fans around the world who make the pilgrimage to the Minneapolis area to see other Prince landmarks like Paisley Park. The store has a dedicated Prince section, marked in the Soul/R&B section with the iconic Princes Symbol of love.

At the 2010 Grammy Awards, Beatles drummer Ringo Starr presented an award while wearing an Electric Fetus t-shirt. A framed photograph of the iconic drummer wearing the shirt hangs behind the store’s gift shop counter.

Electric Fetus is very well laid out and organized. While many record stores have countless unorganized new release bins to sift through (which is always fun, in a different way), only a few new release bins at the front of Fetus’s record department aren’t alphabetized. All of the other records and CDs in the store are listed alphabetically when it comes to new vinyl, with most of them labeled by artist.

This commitment to an organized inventory of files is a strong point of the store; it makes it easier to navigate the space when looking for a particular vinyl record.

Although the Fetus has a solid layout and organization, its selection of new vinyl could be strengthened. While the Fetus does a great job of stocking weekly new releases, shoppers can also find the vast majority of their inventory at most other Twin Cities record stores in their respective new vinyl sections.

Despite this, the Fetus is one of the best places in the Twin Cities to find used vinyl, as the store brings an eclectic and ever-changing mix of records to new-arriving bins throughout the week.

The Twin Cities’ most underrated record store is also the closest to the University of Minnesota. Agharta Records (usually mispronounced and misspelled as Summoned) is covered floor-to-ceiling with music posters and filled with bins of large records to flip through. Agharta offers an incredible selection of new and used vinyl of all genres.

With most record stores, when it comes to brand new sealed discs, most stock the same tracks from the same artists. However, Agharta proves time and time again that this is a store that has a different selection of new records than your regular record store. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for a particular record and couldn’t find it in other local record stores, Agharta just might have it.

In addition to its selection, Aghartas’ prices are also outstanding. Even with many of their new records labeled as imports, you can find several new releases at lower prices than competing stores (one example being PJ Harvey’s new album, I Inside the Old Year Dying, which sold for almost $30 at Electric Fetus but for around $5 less at Agharta).

Cheapo Discs wins the crown for best record store in the Twin Cities due to its comprehensive structure as a physical media emporium. The Minneapolis location is huge compared to any other record store in the area. With high walls decorated from floor to ceiling with colorful vinyl records and musical posters, the size of the store is something to behold.

Naturally, such a large retail space has plenty of room for a large media inventory. There are many long rows of new and used vinyl records and CDs. On the walls of Cheapo’s interior perimeter are shelves upon shelves of DVDs, Blu-rays, band merchandise, posters, cassette tapes and even more vinyl.

Cheapo stands out from the rest when it comes to its selection. If you’re looking for a new or used album, poster, band t-shirt, or movie, your chances of finding it are better at Cheapo than at most other record stores, thanks to their incredible and varied inventory.

In addition to their incredibly eclectic Minneapolis store, Cheapo also has locations in St. Paul and Blaine. When it comes to being a physical media retail heaven, Cheapo stands above the rest.