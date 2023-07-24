10 Unexpected Roles Of Famous Actors, According To Reddit

Moviegoers are used to seeing popular actors and actresses in roles that are typical of them. For example, Dwayne The Rock Johnson is still the type of physical hero that saves the day, and Will Smith the charming comic relief. However, Johnson showed the complexity of his skills by starring in the sleeper’s underrated hit. Ballerswhile Smith stepped away from his usual roles and won an Oscar for King Richard.

Viewers are often surprised at these transformations, though Johnson and Smith are just two of many examples of acting versatility. Reddit users in the r/movies feed launched such a discussion – the surprising roles of some typical actors. The ten actors they voted the most on showed massive changes from their usual roles, which were worth mentioning for Redditors.

ten Tom Cruise in “Tropical Thunder”

One of the most surprising roles of a leading actor came in Thunder in the tropics. No it is not Robert Downey Jr. as Australian method actor Kirk Lazarus – it’s Tom Cruise as the star of the Les Grossman studio. Ben Stillerdirector and actor of Tropic Thunder, says Cruise invented Grossmanadding that the film needed an evil studio director to work.

Editors agreed it was one of Cruise’s most surprising roles, even adding that he was hysterical in it. THE user xxmindtrickxx wrote this about performance: “Try to say this whole monologue, out loud without laughing with the same accent as Cruise, it is impossible that I break down hysterically every time.”

9 Will Ferrell in “Stranger Than Fiction”

Everyone is used to Will Ferrell being silly. From Ron Burgundy to Ricky Bobby, his satirical roles are hilarious and over the top. Some people can’t even keep a straight face when they see Ferrell, which could be negative for an actor like him. This is especially true if they put stranger than fictionthinking it’s just another Will Ferrell movie.

People were pleasantly surprised by Ferrell’s acting skills in stranger than fiction, and it’s not the last time he gets serious about a role. However, this was one of the first instances where fans saw him in a different light. THE Reddit user Yackemflaber agreed.saying, “I love how he managed to limit his silliness to a more realistic level while mixing it in with a great dramatic performance.”

8 Matt Damon in “Eurotrip”

Matt DamonThe sense of humor of did not go unnoticed. Although he’s the king of dad movies, people were surprised to see him starring in a teen comedy about high school graduates who go on road trips across Europe. Adorned with facial piercings, neck tattoos and black painted fingernails, Damon became the face of Eurotrip. A lot of people still chant “Scotty doesn’t know” when it’s mentioned.

Editors agreed that Damon surprised them here, though he’s been known to take on smaller roles and cameos, apparently, for fun. No matter which of Damon’s hilarious cameos Redditors chose, user named ThatRandomIdiot wrote: “This is still my favorite Damon cameo.”

7 Steve Carell in “Foxcatcher”

Although fans see Steve Carell and think of Office, Carell continually proves he’s more than Michael Scott. While it’s hard to imagine him in more serious roles as he created such an iconic character, Carell’s career is full of them. foxcatcher It was the first time a wider audience saw his serious side, believing he could play any role he was cast in.

In foxcatcher, Carell is unrecognizable for several reasons – one is his prosthetic nose, but the other is his performance. Commenters on Reddit mentioned the film as a big surprise role for him. However, after several other mentions, including The big courtuser roboticbrady wrote: “At that time, I think people have understood that he has a lot of range. I certainly don’t remember anyone being surprised.”

6 Matthew McConaughey in “True Detective”

Matthew McConaughey didn’t surprise the likes of Rust Cohle because he was typecast – it was because of the immense range he showed throughout. Before real detectiveMcConaughey starred in Dallas Buyers Club, which earned him an Oscar win. However, real detective is a modern cult classic and the first time wider audiences have seen McConaughey knock it out of the park, performance-wise.

McConaughey has transformed people’s opinion from an unserious actor into an actor to watch. People have logged into Rust Cohle, possibly the first time anyone has logged into one of his characters. Maybe that’s why people loved it Interstellar later and attached him to bigger roles. User HenroTee accepts by saying: “True Detective was what his career was built towards.“

5 Ryan Gosling in “The Nice Guys”

Ryan Gosling started as an idol; the public swooned in front of him in Notebook, often praising him as the sexiest man alive. Then, in 2016, he starred in The good ones next to Russell Crowe and showed why he’s bigger than his pretty boy roles. Gosling is hilarious in The good ones, with impeccable delivery and a sense of physical comedy.

It seems that after The good onesGosling was able to embrace his comedic side and take on bolder roles (Ken in Barbie is the most recent example). The user LivinDavideLoca said this about his performance In The good ones: “I don’t remember having laughed as hard in a cinema as during this bathroom scene. Incredible physical comedy.”

4 Robin Williams in “One hour of photography”

The world’s favorite comic actor, Robin Williamssurprised more than one after having held a serious leading role in One hour photo. He plays a photo film developer who becomes obsessed with one of the families who bring their films. This nuanced role helped people see a more serious side to Williams. A fun fact says that when the movie aired at Sun Dance Festivalaudiences didn’t notice that Williams was the lead early on, which helped break the mold.

THE randomaccount178 commenter said in a thread: “It’s something that people unfortunately tend not to realize, the key to being a great comedian is not to be a great comedian, but to be a great actor.” Williams’ later performance in David FincherIt is Insomnia gave him the title of great versatile actor.

3 Chris Evans in ‘Captain America’ and ‘The Avengers’

Chris Evans played another arrogant and confident guy when The Fantastic Four made him an international star. Besides the hate for this movie as a whole, Evans was typecast, which is why he was an unusual choice to play Captain America in his next one. wonder adventure. However, he turned out to be perfect for the role. Redditor legochemgrad agreed: “Most people had only seen him play cocky guy stereotypes. People didn’t think he could play a real good-hearted guy without getting confused.”

Evans leaned into being Steve Rogers while remaining true to himself; Rogers is fair and serious yet charming nonetheless. After Cap, Evans was able to get more serious roles, like in snowdrops, The ice cream manAnd The Red Sea Diving Resort.

2 Jim Carrey in “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

Like Robin Williams, people weren’t used to seeing jim carrey without expecting him to grimace or gag. Having to be in that kind of character all the time put him in a box. Although he caused a lot of laughs, Carrey impressed people more after starring in the much-loved Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind.

Written by Charlie Kaufman, eternal sun became more famous for being Carrey’s biggest serious role. Although The Truman Show And Man on the Moon had already happened, audiences (and possibly studios) still found their best work limited to comedy. Editor johnnytightlips2 expressed his opinion about it, adding, “Jim Carrey acting straight is so much better than Jim Carrey doing comedy.”

1 Heath Ledger in “The Dark Knight”

health book is one of the most liked actors on Reddit. The black Knight has a large dedicated following, but Ledger’s performance as a The Joker is the thing that swept people off their feet. He brought dimensions to a villain who had until now been played with mean behavior and no clear motivation. He created a character that defines many people’s love for TDK.

Ledger’s previous roles were serious, but not serious enough. Although he was fantastic in Brokeback Mountainthe jokes about his casting in TDK were pretty awful; people (and the media) didn’t believe he would be able to pull it off. Even Redditor LayzeeLar confessed: “”Brokeback Batman is gonna suck!“I ate those words. I’m terrible.

