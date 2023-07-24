Invincible Season 2 Brings Marvel Star to Stellar Roster After Actor Left Out in the Cold Amid Secret Invasion Rumors





The highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series, Secret Invasion, was to deliver an epic crossover as shapeshifting alien Skrulls infiltrate Earth. Amidst much speculation and rumors, one stood out – the possible appearance of Chloe Bennett loved for portraying Daisy “trembling” Johnson in the hit TV series Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Also Read: Look Like A Bad Loser? Fans had high hopes for her to reprise the iconic role in the MCU. Unfortunately, like the episodes of Secret Invasion unraveled, dreams of seeing Chloe Bennett in action remained unfulfilled, leaving many fans disappointed. The alleged appearance of Chloe Bennett in Secret Invasion The portrait of Daisy Johnson by Chloe Bennett in Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD garnered huge acclaim among Marvel fans, thanks to its outstanding performance. From her humble beginnings as a hacker named Skye to her transformation into a formidable Inhuman with seismic powers, Daisy’s compelling character has captured the hearts of viewers and cemented her status as one of the most beloved figures in the MCU television universe. Naturally, fans were eagerly awaiting her transition to the big screen in the upcoming Secret Invasion. Also read: Agents of SHIELD is canon: Fans react to Chloe Bennets Daisy Johnson making rumored secret appearance Rumors surrounding Chloe Bennett’s involvement in Secret Invasion began circulating long before the show was officially announced. The speculation came to a head when Kevin Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, hinted at the potential integration of characters from the Marvel TV series into the larger MCU. Given that Secret Invasion revolves around a plot involving the infiltration of Skrull, fans couldn’t help but connect the dots and consider Quake an ideal candidate, given his extraordinary abilities and SHIELD background. Fan expectations and disappointment As the rumors gained traction, fan excitement peaked. Online forums and social media platforms were buzzing with discussions and fan theories about Chloe Bennett’s involvement in Secret Invasion. The idea of ​​their favorite character going through the MCU’s main storyline appealed to fans who had invested years in following. Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD Also Read: Secret Invasion Reportedly Brought Chloe Bennets’ Quake Back After Marvel Star’s Tease Return to MCU However, Bennett dispelled the rumors by sharing a multi-part Instagram story where she clarified everything. I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing, she confessed. Honestly, I don’t even know what it is. While the series has undoubtedly been well received by fans and critics alike, the absence of such a beloved character within the MCU community has left some fans feeling disappointed. Chloe Bennet in Invincible 2 Invincible 2 which has yet to be released brought a long list of new cast members, including Chloe Bennet. The animated series Invincible was a huge hit on Amazon Prime Video, captivating fans who have been eagerly awaiting news of a second season. The popularity of the show led to a renewal not only for a second season but also for a third. Also Read: Your Tweets Won’t Age Well: Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Tease MCU Return by Savagely Shutting Down Troll on Twitter This decision was influenced by petitions and hashtags that gained traction in April 2021. Creator Robert Kirkman had previously hinted at the possibility of more episodes, given the challenges of production timelines. However, given the runaway success of the series, future seasons are expected to have a smoother and more streamlined production process. Invincible Season 2 will premiere on November 3, 2023 on Prime Video. Source:Twitter

