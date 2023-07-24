Daily horoscope for July 24, 2023





A look at the free daily horoscope for Monday July 24, 2023 Birthday today (07/24/23). This year promotes the rise of professional power and influence. With financial growth comes disciplined collaboration. Adjust to summer’s changes at home, before fall’s creativity, communications, and relationships bring exciting professional opportunities. Take on story challenges next spring, ahead of fun and fascinating research reveals. Your career is blooming. To get the advantage, check the ranking of the days: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the hardest. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today is an 8 Improvements in communication could energize your intentions. Inventing possibilities and inspiration. Collaborate on something fun. Partnership elevates you both. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Today is an 8 Get your heart pumping. The demand for your work is high. What you learn energizes you. Discuss tips, techniques and logistics. Find hidden efficiencies. Gemini (May 21-June 20) Today is an 8 Relax and enjoy familiar company. Be creative with entertainment, art and passions. Beauty inspires your spirit. Heed the wisdom of youth. Play and have fun. Cancer (June 21-July 22) Today is a Family 8 that holds your attention. Provide open ears, eyes and heart. Adapt your spaces to nurture mind, body and spirit. Get creative with color and flavor. Leo (July 23-August 22) Today is a 9 Immerse yourself in a writing project. You are particularly bright and creative. Express your heart and your ideas. Apply persuasive charms for a good cause. Virgo (August 23-September 22) Today is a 9 Find a lucrative market niche. Additional benefits are available. Energize your lucrative actions. Reap a bountiful harvest with the help of your team. Libra (September 23-October 22) Today is a 9 Accomplish personal goals, step by step. Your passion grows as you practice. Keep fulfilling your word. Make promises that push you to grow. Scorpio (Oct 23-Nov 21) Today is a 6. Keep a low profile. Peaceful intimacy leads to productivity. Consider present circumstances from a higher perspective. Imaginative ideas inspire plans. Write down your thoughts. Sagittarius (22 Nov-21 Dec) Today is an 8 Connect with friends. There is a lot to catch up. Listening is your superpower. Help power a community effort for powerful benefit. Enthusiasm is contagious. Capricorn (December 22 – January 19) Today is an 8 Imagine exciting career possibilities. Put your creativity, talents and passion to work. Discuss opportunities with allies and trusted advisors. A project has a profit potential. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Today is an 8 Imagine a dream adventure. Discover hidden beauty, whether in your own backyard or far away. Make a delicious long distance connection. Reach out and touch someone. Pisces (February 19-March 20) Today is a 9 Keep the channels of communication open. Collaborate with your partner to generate resources. A coordinated push can now gain valuable momentum. Help grow family finances. (Astrologer Nancy Black continues her mother Linda Blacks legacy horoscopes column. She welcomes comments and questions on Twitter, @LindaCBlack. For more astrological interpretations like today’s Gemini Horoscopevisit Linda Black Astrology by clicking daily horoscopesor go to www.nancyblack.com.) 2023 Nancy Black. All rights reserved. Distributed by content agency Tribune.

