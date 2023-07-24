Entertainment
Robin Williams’ children remember the late actor on his 72nd birthday
Robin Williams’ children remembered the late actor on what would have been his 72nd birthday.
Over the weekend, the actors’ son Zak, 40, and daughter Zelda, 33, paid tribute to their father on social media.
Williams died by suicide in Northern California in 2014. He was 63.
Happy 72nd dad! I remembered how much I loved that look you gave, Zak wrote on Instagram. That look with a mischievous, affectionate smile that your friends and loved ones knew so well. Cheerful and curious and wonderful. I miss you and love you forever.
The actor would have celebrated his 72nd birthday on Friday, July 22, 2023.
Zaks’ caption accompanied a photo of his father wearing headphones and smiling in his 1987 wartime comedy Good morning vietnam.
Set in Saigon in 1965, the much-loved film featured Williams as a radio DJ on Armed Forces Radio Service.
Meanwhile, on Twitter, Zelda shared a message suggesting that she believed her actor father would have supported the ongoing writers’ and actors’ strike.
She shared a photo of Williams joining the New York picket line during the 2007 strike.
In it, Williams is seen holding a sign that reads SGA WGA ON STRIKE alongside other protesters.
Happy Birthday to Poppo, who sure would have been out there fighting the good fight for art and artists today and always, Zelda wrote in his caption.
THE Mrs. Doubtfire star had been a strong advocate for writers’ rights during the 2007 strike. That year, the WGA launched industrial action with a key issue in the negotiations being royalties from DVD sales.
The strike in the 2007/08 season lasted 100 days and nearly 25% of prime time scripted programming during this period was completely lost.
It’s not about millionaire screenwriters. They don’t need to be on strike. It’s not about me, I’m fine, said Robbins The Hollywood Reporter at the time. It’s a lot of people just trying to get their fair share.
You want to solve it for them and get everyone back to work and find a way to share it.
Zak is the eldest son of Robin and his first wife Valérie Velardie, who married in 1978 and divorced in 1988.
Zelda and her brother Cody, 31, are the children of his second marriage to Marsha Garces Williams whom he married in 1989 and divorced in 2010.
In 2011 Williams married Susan Schneider with whom he remained until her death in 2014.
In 2021, Schneider a graphic designer worked on a documentary titled Robins Wish: A Genius Mind, The Untold Storywhich focused on the last years of Williams’ life and his experience with Lewy body dementia (LBD), a form of dementia he was diagnosed with after his death following an autopsy of his brain.
Williams’ birthday precedes the ninth anniversary of her death in August.
If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to The Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email [email protected] or visit Samaritans website to find the contact details of the nearest branch.
If you are based in the United States and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential support line available to anyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.
