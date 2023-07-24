Team ONeal: a Hollywood father supports his son | Sports

Jhe picture says it all. A father-son moment captured at the best moment during a professional sporting event. The father, Ryan ONeal, is a Hollywood legend. The son, Patrick ONeal, has a growing career as a sports broadcaster.

But the photo is simple, and it’s perfect a couple enjoying the action; sports serving as a hopeful escape from the real world.

He is my best friend. I love him and my dad is my biggest fan, said Patrick. Hearing him tell me how proud he is of me for my play-by-play work for the Angels is really special to me. I made my father proud.

However, it is not always rosy.

He doesn’t always like my choice of jacket and tie or shoes, and he wants me to smile more and tell funny stories,” Patrick said with a chuckle. Apart from that, my father has always given me his full support.

Sport has always created a special bond between Patrick and his father. It was an outlet for Ryan long before he hit the big screen, a big-screen career that immortalized the former ONeal at 7057 Hollywood Boulevard.

Trained to be a professional boxer, Ryan competed in the Golden Gloves championships in 1956 and 1957. The results were 18 wins in 22 fights with 13 knockouts. He figures the love of soft science would spill over into his day-to-day work for the past 50+ years.

My favorite sports movie is Scorsese’s Raging Bull, said Ryan. I liked everything. I thought it was very realistic.

Boxing, NFL football, tennis, hockey and baseball are Ryan’s favorite sports. The latter two took on a whole new meaning for Ryan with a spotlight on Patrick.

More than 20 years ago, Patrick put aside his dreams of starring in Hollywood to pursue a career in sports broadcasting. Patrick had a few small roles. You may remember him from Table for One, Time Bomb and The Right Temptation. Maybe not.

But it was an interview for a Sports Update position on Fox Sports Radio in 2000 that was the catalyst for what turned into an Emmy-winning career.

“I’ll never forget the moment the program director told me I got the job, as long as I was willing to work from noon to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday,” Patrick said.

His famous last name was an afterthought, especially at 3am.

When I started acting, I was in my late teens in the late 1980s. My dad was a big star, and that definitely helped me find an agent and get auditions, said Patrick, who enjoyed small roles in huge films such as Die Hard 2 with Bruce Willis and Wild Hogs opposite John Travolta, as well as the Beverly Hills 90210 TV series with Shannon Doherty.

But I lacked his talent, ease, and confidence as an actor, and every casting agent in town soon realized that. I was also very defensive when I was younger about being the son of a big star, which in hindsight seems silly to me.

Patrick has since experienced so many great sporting moments while carrying a press pass: USC football with Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart and Pete Carroll; the Kings winning two Stanley Cups; and covering Kobe Bryant and the Lakers when they won two championships. Patrick was the first person to interview the legendary Bryant after scoring 81 points with a live interview with the crowd inside the Staples Center and on TV on Fox Sports West.

Over the years, he learned to master as many sports as possible. Patrick believes versatility is invaluable to his employer. He recommends working on your voice and being a strong writer. Also, being confident, showing that you are a hard and tireless worker, and serving as the ultimate team player can help you rise through the ranks.

His last play-by-play stints with the Angels make for an already impressive resume.

I had the incredible opportunity to play play-by-play for the Los Angeles Angels. I can say that I called some unicorn moments Shohei Ohtani as a pitcher and hitter. But calling Reid Detmers no hit is number 1 for sure.

Ryan said, it’s amazing. I am thunderstruck. He made me a real Angels fan and he’s very good at his job.

Ryan received his own rare honor two years ago. In the first virtual double star ceremony in history, he and Ali McGraw received stars on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The dedication of the 2,692nd and 2,693rd stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Movies category came in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the iconic film Love Story. Both McGraw and Ryan received Oscar nominations for their starring roles in the timeless classic.

Patrick played a key role in the logistics for his father to receive the well-deserved star treatment:

I’m thrilled we earned him his deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where he will live for generations,” he said.

Although he has over 60 credits under his belt and helped establish the ONeal name as a Hollywood actor, the 82-year-old veteran entertainer is now content in his beachside home in Malibu watching his son play a starring role on television every night. He is also quick to dismiss any idea of ​​living in the past.

I haven’t started thinking yet, the quick-witted dad said when asked how he views his storied career.

But when I do, you’ll be the first to know.

Patrick, meanwhile, has the role of a lifetime.

I had the longest part of my career playing a sportscaster on television.

Patrick ONeal calls select Angels games on Bally Sports West (BSW) with partner Mark Gubicza, and for the past 18 seasons has helped cover Kings hockey on BSW as host of the Kings Live pre-game and post-game show.