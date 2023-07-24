Up-and-coming designers and designers brace for impact of strikes in Hollywood





Chacon says the impact of strikes is likely to affect people in lower-paying jobs more intensely. [These workers] all lose a lump sum of their income, which comes from these promotional tours, these editorials, promotional articles in magazines, these red carpet events, tours and festivals, she argues. They employ and generate much better paying jobs for these workers. It really shuts down a large percentage of people in the fashion industry. A setback for famous stylists As attention shifts to non-movie events like fashion weeks, work is likely to drop significantly. It’s a time when stylists should be working closely with their clients as they prepare for the Venice Film Festival, but they say the strikes are somewhat reminiscent of the pandemic, where work came to a complete halt. I had a very busy schedule [over the next month] and now everything has been erased. Let’s go. Actors aren’t allowed to do press events and that’s what I do, says stylist Young. Fashion stylist Maeve Reilly, who has worked with a number of celebrities including Megan Fox, Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber, shared the same sentiment. [As] we’ve seen during the pandemic, we can find other ways to continue being creative, she says. Many of my [clients] working with brands in their daily lives, so there are always opportunities in different titles from the red carpet. This includes working with brands through other projects such as ad campaigns, consulting projects, and dressing actors for other big events such as fashion shows. However, red carpet events remain a major source of income for stylists. Red carpets and premieres are seen by such large audiences that they create a very impactful moment for brands and the industry as a whole, adds Reilly. Sadly, with all the uncertainty about how long it will last, this has essentially put my work as a stylist on hold until further notice. With no clear end date in sight, stylists aren’t sure when business will return to normal, as the Toronto Film Festival is due to kick off near the end of the Venice Film Festival on September 7, and a similar situation is likely to unfold there. Part of me is like, a month off would be nice, but if it’s three or six months, I definitely have to find a way to keep busy, Young says. How am I going to occupy my time? How am I still going to work? At a pace that feels good if there is no press and if there is no prize giving.

