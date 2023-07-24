Broadway actors bring dreams to the stage in Wilcox County

CAMDEN, Alabama As Dream a Little Dream of Me plays softly, Caroline Grogan, actress and artist teacher of Zara Aina, floats around the Star of Hope building collecting dreams.

Handing out pens and sticky notes to the audience, she asks them to condense their greatest hopes into a sentence or two, short enough to fit on small pieces of paper. Once done, she places each written manifestation in a humble wooden basket to be read aloud by the main cast during the show’s finale.

While she catches dreams, her colleagues at Zara Aina, also actors and teachers, are busy making their dreams come true themselves. Tina Canady and Shaun Taylor-Corbett rally the younger ones into position, preparing them for their big debut.

Marx gives the older kids a final pep talk before the show, and Andres Lopez-Alicea sets the stage as Justin Cimino prepares to deliver opening remarks. Soon it’s time to begin, and the moment many have practiced hard for is upon them.

Almost every year, Zara Aina, a non-profit organization originally founded in Madagascar in 2012 and whose name in Malagasy means sharing life, now operating out of New York City, sends a few select actors and artists to rural Camden, Alabama for a week to work closely with young people in the BAMA Kids program in Wilcox County.

The Zara Ainas team cultivates children’s creative abilities and gives them the freedom to express themselves as they wish using song, dance and acting.

The week spent in Camden ends with a performance led by the group, bringing together the ideas concocted from the children’s imagination around a central theme of their choice. The 2023 showcase held on July 2 was Mixed Dreams.

They said we wanted to do a show about chasing dreams, so we started creating characters, scenes, songs and dances about dreams, Justin Cimino, actor, teaching artist and director, told the audience as he opened the program.

That is why if you look around you see images of children’s dreams, and why we asked you for your dreams. This is also why they chose the title of this production.

Conceived and executed in a week, the show has no script and no set beginning or end, which adds to its awe-inspiring character. Even during its execution, the events that occur are subject to change.

Everything we do is improvised by the children, on the spot, Cimino informed the audience. We tell them all the time, there are professional actors on Broadway in New York who can’t do that, but every time we come to Camden, they can even if it’s not perfect. We tell them it’s not about perfection, it’s about doing your best and having fun.

Zara Aina has worked with BAMA Kids for 10 years. They were introduced to community organizing through Kate Schutt, an award-winning singer and songwriter who was herself a volunteer with the outreach program in the early 2010s.

Today, Schutt, through fundraising and donations from volunteer philanthropists, helps raise money to sponsor the Teacher Artists trip to Alabama each year.

Grogan said: She’s the one who brought us here. She generously raises funds for us to come here every year. That is why this partnership exists.

Zara Ainas’ return to Camden has also allowed Iesha Smith, owner of MDCA Credit Solutions and board member of BAMA Kids, to also reflect on her youth, but with a different perspective as she now has two young daughters active in the scheme, Malaya and Malena, aged 15 and 9.

Coming from a small community, they don’t have this opportunity every day. It’s not something they’re necessarily taught in their schools.

Taylor-Corbett and the rest of the group sing the praises of the support system the children have within BAMA Kids and are certain that none of the trips to Alabama or the experiences they or the children have had would have been possible without the warm and uplifting attitudes of Sheryl Threadgill and Jacqueline Hives.

Hives, however, is simply grateful that the children she enriches through the BAMA Kids program receive cultural exposure that is not readily available to them through the school system or within community boundaries.

Even though they couldn’t leave Camden, being around Broadway actors was still a great opportunity for them to gain experience and exposure to the arts and theater, Hives said.

They don’t normally get the chance to do something like this theater, theater or music,” Hives said. “It’s not offered in elementary and secondary schools. Spending time with Zara Aina has given them a glimpse of what they can achieve and their creativity and sometimes they just don’t know it. They just need someone to let them know they have talent.

