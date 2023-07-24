Actor Son Seok Koo reacts to backlash over his derogatory comments during a press conference





Many netizens felt that the actor’s comments were unjustified.

Rising actor Son Seok Koo explained his previous comment by stating that he quit being a theater actor to pursue “real acting.” July 23, JTBCIt is Press roomreleased an exclusive interview with actor Son Seok Koo. That day, the actor was asked about his previous comments in which Son Seok Koo claimed that he had gone from a stage actor to an on-screen actor to pursue “real acting.” The actor responded by revealing that there was a time when he felt he had to act a certain way and wanted to find his own colors as an actor. When I was working to become a good actor 10 years ago, I often felt pressured to act a certain way. Now, was I really under pressure? I do not think so. I felt like that because of my stubbornness. For this reason, even as a young actor, I wanted to find my own colors. Son Seok Koo Son Seok Koo pointed this out when revealing his project selection process and that it may have caused some misunderstanding. I still think about it when I select a project. I think about what the project would like if I injected my colors into it. This excitement is one of the most important factors in choosing a project. I think that and my poor choice of words caused this misunderstanding. Son Seok Koo The actor then admitted his mistake and revealed that he apologized for his remark to his sunin a handwritten letter. Personally, I think the (criticism) is warranted, and I thought about it, and apologized to my sunbaenimin a handwritten letter, who, after reading it, understood my true intentions and responded to them. Son Seok Koo Previously on June 27, at a press conference for his upcoming play army on a tree (Translated title from ), the actor revealed that he pursued movies and K-Dramas because he did not understand why in a previous play, he was asked to “fake» his acting. If I were to change my acting style for a play, I would be betraying one of the main reasons I act. I was only going to act in plays but moved on to movies and K-Dramas because in Whisper Love (the name of the play) I couldn’t understand why I couldn’t really whisper love and was asked to fake my acting. Son Seok Koo The actor’s comments immediately drew backlash. The controversy grew when some theater actors publicly criticized Son Seok Koo. Meanwhile, Son Seok Koo is quickly becoming a household name among K-Drama fans. The actor, who first gained acclaim in the cult K-Drama Be melodramaticcaused a sensation thanks to his outstanding actor in My Release Notes. The actor is currently playing netflixIt is DP. And Disney+It is big bet. Share this post

