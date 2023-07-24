Seen on the actor’s strike: Daniel Radcliffe on a walk with his newborn and his partner Erin Darke

After much industry speculation, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike just over a week ago. The major decision came amid the already ongoing crisis WGA Writers’ Strike , which began last May. Performers and scribes have since joined forces on the picket line, as they seek better deals from major studios. Many notable stars have been spotted on the frontlines since the protests began, and Daniel Radcliffe is one of the latest stars to be seen on strike, and he was accompanied by his partner Erin Darke and their newborn baby.

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke joined protesters – who picketed a few locations across the country – in New York last Friday. The photographs show Marvelous Mrs. Maisel alum Darke holding a sign, but maybe it’s Radcliffe who really catches your eye. THE Harry Potter icon notably cradled his and Darke’s son as he walked with his peers. You can see the photo for yourself below:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

While it’s no surprise to see celebrities marching, it’s rare to see a family picketing together. It’s definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the two actors, as they’re essentially sharing a story moment with their little one. And what is certainly adorable is that one day their son will be able to look at these pictures and see his father wearing him with love. Check out another photo from the demo:

(Image credit: John Nacion/Getty Images)

Some parents introduce their children to social activism at a young age but, at four months, Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s son surely has a number of child abusers in this regard. What’s also interesting about this public appearance is that it marked the start of Daniel Radcliffe’s birthday weekend. THE miracle workers turned 34 on Sunday and, while he’s not sure how he plans to celebrate, I’m not sure much compares to the experience of being on a picket line with your partner and child.

Much of the fan and Hollywood communities celebrated when Daniel Radcliffe has officially become a father for the first time earlier this year. (Some Potter fans felt so old due to the idea of ​​the Wizarding World actor becoming a dad). Since birth, the actor has opened up about fatherhood and seems to be enjoying it so far. Radcliffe also explained how being a father could impact his career in Hollywood . At the time, he explained that since he had a child, he could now become more selective about his work. Of course, if SAG-AFTRA has its way, its profession could change in other ways as well.

There are several key points of contention central to the SAG and WGA strikes. Both groups aim to receive better residuals, especially when it comes to streaming productions. The merits of artificial intelligence (or AI) have also been debated, as writers are strongly opposed to the prospect of the technology being used to produce scripts. The actors also dispute this and how it could potentially be used to replicate their likenesses and/or for other purposes.

As the strikes progress, it feels like more notable names are gradually coming out to show their support. the bearIt is Jeremy Allen White has found his Shameless co stars on the picket lines just recently, and two and a half menIt is Jon Cryer and April Bowlby crossed paths Also. Rosario Dawson also joined the strikers, who said that she would have “lived on ramen” if others hadn’t fought for her to get residuals. And after seeing this message, Jamie Lee Curtis (Dawson’s Haunted house co-star) shouted it.

There doesn’t seem to be a clear end in sight for either strike, but it seems the writers and cast aren’t looking to pull out. And with their participation in New York, it looks like Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke (along with their baby) are standing firm with the bands.