Hollywood strikes mean a steady diet of reruns, game shows and reality TV





Scripted TV series that air at a slower pace. The New Releases and Just Added banners on streaming services are piling up with reality shows, documentaries and international fare. Ninety minute episodes of Survivor and 60 Minutes. A steady diet of Pat Sajak, Steve Harvey and David Spade hosting prime-time game shows. The fallout from the strikes that have tens of thousands of actors and writers marching to picket lines, along with industry-wide cost cutting, will soon be felt by Americans who watch television and it will be a shift that could continue into next year. For much of the decade, viewers were inundated with dozens of new scripted shows each month, an overwhelming era of entertainment known as Peak TV. The days of 600 new scripted shows a year are officially over and unlikely to return. About a year ago, almost every major Hollywood studio began to curb orders for new series amid fears of falling stock prices, a slowing advertising market and a new imperative to make streaming services profitable.

Then the walkouts began. Screenwriters have been on strike since May 2, effectively shutting down about 80% of scripted TV productions, according to some estimates. When the actors went on strike on July 14, they virtually shut down the entire American scripted production assembly line. Depending on the length of the labor disputes, many Hollywood studios are bracing for the possibility that at least one of the walkouts will continue through the end of the year, the one-two punch of reduced series orders and strikes will upend the cadence of new TV series through 2024, researchers and executives have said. The consequence for the wider TV industry will be a very prolonged drop in production, said Richard Broughton, executive director of Ampere Analysis, a research firm.

Broadcast networks will feel the effects first. For ABC, there will be no new episodes of popular shows like Grays Anatomy and Abbott Elementary in September. Its lineup will instead be populated with reruns, old movies, and reality and game shows, including Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Judge Steve Harvey, and two The Bachelor spinoffs. Similarly, Fox will be turning to a slew of animated, reality and unscripted shows, including a new game show, Snake Oil, hosted by Mr. Spade.

CBS will offer many reality series and bring old episodes of cable and streaming hit Yellowstone to the network’s prime time. He will also import the UK version of the sitcom Ghosts, which he adapted into a hit whose strikes have now ceased. NBC will air a Canadian series called Transport, unscripted shows, repeats and new episodes of the Magnum PI reboot that have already been filmed. If the labor disputes drag into October, the majority of U.S. TV premieres slated to air by January will experience some form of delay, a trend that will continue for much of the rest of the year, according to Ampere. If the strike lasts until the end of 2023, the effects will be even greater.

A slowdown was already underway. During the first half of this year, orders for new series by companies such as Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Paramount and Disney were down 20% to 56% from a year earlier, according to Ampere. Executives attributed this both to last year’s continued caution and to concerns about a likely writers’ strike. (The actors’ strike caught many more executives off guard.) Matt Roush, senior reviewer for TV Guide magazine, said he’s started to notice over the past few months that new seasons of scripted series are coming in at a slower pace. It doesn’t look like a fire hose anymore, he said. It looks like a constant drizzle.

For streaming services, some productions can take over a year, so new shows are always sneaking through the pipeline. Netflix said last week that the final season of The Crown and new seasons of other popular shows like Virgin River and Heartstopper would air this year. HBO still has True Detective slated to premiere this year, as well as The Regime, a limited series starring Kate Winslet that will premiere in 2024. The final season of Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon which is unaffected by the cast strike and has continued filming overseas also remains scheduled for next year.

Still, networks like HBO, as well as its Max streaming service, will feel the effects of an extended walkout. The writers’ strike forced production on Max Batman’s new spin-off, The Penguin, to halt halfway through filming. New seasons of hits like The White Lotus and Euphoria are set to be pushed back to 2025. New seasons of other popular series, including Stranger Things, Yellowstone, and Severance, all suspended production after the writers’ strike began and will also be delayed.

Netflix has already announced that it will have $1.5 billion in extra cash flow this year due to strike money that would otherwise have been spent on new series orders and productions for US TV series. There are questions about whether viewers will start to be happy with the trigger around your unsubscribe buttons once the pace of new scripted titles in their streaming queue starts picking up. People are starting to notice if there’s nothing new or if you don’t open the app anymore, said Julia Alexander, director of strategy at Parrot Analytics, a research company. Still, she said, many studios, especially Netflix, will be more isolated than during the 100-day writers’ strike in 2007, when broadcast networks still reigned supreme. Netflix can now rely on a steady supply of unscripted and international shows, and a deep content library, for example. However, the longer the strike lasts, the greater the risk for everyone. All platforms will start to notice long-term impacts as the strike continues, Ms Alexander said. This will really reveal itself in the spring of 2024 and beyond, depending on how long the strike lasts.

