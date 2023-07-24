Dartmouth’s Devin Thomas Corey writes a history of addiction and Hollywood

DARTMOUTH DevinThomas Corey says he is grateful to have had “a rather privileged childhood” growing up in the Westport family home behind Horseneck Beach and attending a private boys’ school in Providence. While he now lives a life closer to what many might expect of someone with his upbringing, running his own construction and real estate business from the comfort of suburban South Dartmouth, there was a time when the thought of such a quiet life sent him running the other way.

It’s a journey with many distinct chapters, from following the Grateful Dead on tour in a school bus he bought, to working for a dangerous international drug cartel and Hollywood where he would land. the roles like that of the road director of The Who in the Oscar “Almost Famous” (2000).

It wouldn’t be long, however, before budding big-screen success gave way to addiction and bottoming, and ultimately, a journey of healing and spiritual redemption.

The trials, tribulations and transformative healing Corey has endured over the decades is what his new book“Thomas,” classified as “self-fiction,” is done, he says.

Dressing for success:A New Bedford company needs your old clothes to dress celebrities. Here’s why.

A restless mind

“I always walked to the beat of my own drummer,” Corey said of his parents’ early efforts to get him on the right track. At one point, that included sending it to Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “My parents hoped it would keep me in line.”

But, as his aforementioned life and times indicate, these efforts weren’t enough to satisfy Corey’s desire for adventure. While he would realize during his time in Hollywood, both as an actor and executive of a celebrity real estate business, that the “fast life” of excess he had built for himself was not for him, it would take a dramatic life event to sever his connection to the substances he was addicted to.

This took the form of an intentional overdose in 2014.

“I was homeless, destitute. My family wouldn’t speak to me,” he said. “I was disgusted with myself and just couldn’t stop using drugs.”

Only surviving thanks to an extraordinary case of stupid luck the details of which he thinks could serve as a book spoiler, Corey says he had received the wake-up call needed to send him on a run towards healing and self-discovery.

“Every stat has a face”:Maternal morbidity is on the rise in Massachusetts, and it’s worse for black patients

Who is Thomas?

Corey says the title of the book is based on certain synchronicities he had noticed in his life around the name “Thomas”. Besides being his middle name, there were several Thomases who were integral to his journey, Corey said, again careful not to say too much except to credit one particular Thomas with allowing him to write his story.

“I couldn’t figure out how to tie it all together and share a message of hope and inspiration,” Corey said. “But through his passing and this journey of self-discovery, I was able to carry the message…”

The good life

All of that isn’t to say that Corey, who just turned 50 last month, has lost his sense of adventure, but these days those adventures are guided by his “spiritual path” rather than carnal pleasures and earthly conquests.

“Last winter I had a private audience with the Dalai Lama, I went to Mount Everest base camp,” he said, emphasizing his gratitude. “I’m approaching 10 years of sobriety and, as Tom promised me, my life has become even more amazing; it’s just phenomenal.”

What’s coming?

While the descriptions of “Thomas” may make Corey’s first work as an author sound like it encompasses his entire life story, the new author assures there’s more to be said.

“Readers can expect a prequel and a sequel,” Corey said.

Book signing to come

On Sunday, July 30, Corey will be at Davoll’s General Store, 1228 Russells Mills Road, South Dartmouth, at 5 p.m. to sign copies of “Thomas”.

Continue with the conversation:The commuter train is on its way. Public safety organizations receive crucial training.

How to get a copy

“Thomas” is available for purchase now on BookBaby by visiting store.bookbaby.com/book/thomas3or find the link on the official “Thomas” website at www.thomasthebook.com. Readers can also pre-order at Amazon and other online retailers, with copies to be received by September 1, Corey said.