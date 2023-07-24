Hollywood took a long time to discover the truth about The Bomb





In 1945, Hollywood released its first big-budget drama about the making and use of the atomic bomb. Almost immediately, a competing project emerged (with a script by Ayn Rand, no less). Yet for more than seven decades, only two other major cinematic dramas about this historic event have emerged from a studio. That changes with the arrival of Christopher Nolan’s long-awaited “Oppenheimer.” During the same period, Hollywood produced many more films centered on D-Day and the defeat of Adolf Hitler. This is not surprising, as these accounts can focus on American bravery and ultimately deliver a moving victory (and depict American forces helping to liberate concentration camps). The atomic attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki are another story. On-screen depictions of the bombings have been sketchy at best, sanitized at worst. Although Japan started the war with the United States by bombing Pearl Harbor, the Americans in the atomic attacks were the perpetrators, not the victims. The figureheads of this final game were not average GI Joes, but rather high-level Washington officials. The weapon was created by genius scientists, the mission carried out by elite bombing teams that met with no opposition from the enemy. Even the bomb’s central role in the Japanese surrender has been hotly contested by many historians, complicating any claim that it was a necessary act. Now comes “Oppenheimer”. Considering the loaded stories behind the films about the bombshell that arrived in theaters, it seems unlikely that a director with less stature and box office success than Christopher Nolan could have made this movie happen. MGM released the first Hollywood movie about the bombings, “The Beginning or the End,” in the fall of 1945, weeks after the bombs were dropped. He was directly inspired by the warnings of atomic scientists – not to mention Oppenheimer – regarding the further development of nuclear weapons. Soon, however, Truman’s White House and General Leslie R. Groves, director of the Manhattan Project, got approval for the script. They ordered dozens of reviews that kept him from questioning the attack on Japan or the US plan to continue on the nuclear path. There wouldn’t be another Hiroshima-related movie, “Above and Beyond,” for more than six years. Once again, MGM was the sponsor, and its message of vindicating American decisions was the same. It took nearly four decades for Hollywood to produce another film on the subject. And that’s it for the bombshell studio movies – until now. Hollywood never gave Americans a fair chance to confront this vital issue in a world where thousands of nuclear warheads are always on high alert. Now Christopher Nolan has his chance, and his film, which I saw at a preview screening, today evokes deep emotions in the face of this threat. But given Hollywood’s history, it’s no surprise that even he chose to spend more time testing the first bomb than what happened when it was used against two cities. Greg Mitchell is a documentary filmmaker and the author of a dozen books.

