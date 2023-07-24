Roles You, A Digitally Scanned Background Actor, Will Play Soon





They proposed that our background artists could be scanned, be paid a day’s pay, and the company could own that scan, that likeness, for the rest of eternity, on any project they chose, without consent or compensation. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG AFTRAchief negotiator A morning commuter heads for a crushing job in the city center Hey, it’s your blurry face right behind digitally aged Tom Hanks in the opening credits of Nora Ephron’s latest chatbot-penned film! And you never even had to show up to wear a polyester-blend suit on a ninety-degree summer day, and you never will again. Save that professional attire for non-action related job interviews (which you’ll have to take a lot more now). Crowd member in Musician Bio-pic Remember when we scanned your fist moving from side to side? Well, get ready to wave your digital insert lighter at standing arena gigs in perpetuity! We were accidentally producing bio-pics about every musical artist, problematic or not, that our record label subsidiary has the right to, also without the consent of those artists. expendable soldier Threw you straight to the front lines of all the wars, real or imagined, that moviegoers would pay to see. Die horribly over and over sacrificing yourselves for the kingdom, the republic, or our own American plutocracy! Cousin of main character in framed photos Whether you look like John Boyega, Michelle Yeoh, or Richard Kind, our AI will replicate your smiley mug all over the protagonists’ homes as proof that they come from a loving, facially similar family. Driver who abandons his car and runs for his life when Hulk starts throwing shit We’re almost done generating Avengers Twenty-Eight: Part Seventeen, and all the money Disney saved from not paying hundreds of union actors in crowd scenes will help fund Bob Igers’ next helipad. Welcome to the new, artificially enhanced Marvel Cinematic Universe! Enthusiastic DeSantis supporter Naturally, we also license our deepfake technology to politicians. Uncharismatic candidates who can’t even fill an Iowa restaurant can now thank us for your support. As we like to say, Your body, our choice! A racist who shouts epithets at a child on his way to a newly desegregated school You’re on the wrong side of history in every future Civil Rights-era movie that we hope will earn us golden statues. Credible pervert in police lineup Spoiler: your character didn’t do anything indecent, but your face is right next to the guy who did! Nazi Whos got Liiiiiiit too much into it Even the actor cast as Hitler was, like, whoa, mate. Heroic and lovable AMPTP member We were already developing a film about the Hollywood strikes of 2023, because of course we are. No writers are attached yet (they’re still on the picket line), but we have a course of action: maligned, misunderstood, and conventionally attractive producers are standing up to greedy guild members who want to take unnecessary money from billionaires for things like food and lodging. ChatGPT has already given him two thumbs up (on your digital scans)! Villager with pitchfork in Shrek Live Remake Get out of our studio, haha! Seriously.

