Tom Hardy had to negotiate his fight scenes with Christian Bale because he was afraid of the Batman actor, claimed he was not the kind of guy you want to piss off





Christian Bale is one of the most realistic actors of all time. A talented, versatile, charming, and utterly exceptional superstar, Bale’s deep understanding of his characters allows him to portray them perfectly, eventually winning not only the hearts of his audiences worldwide, but also the respect of his peers. Her flawless portrayal of her roles leaves even her critics captivated and moved by her performances. And maybe that’s why Tom Hardy had to negotiate his fight scenes with Christian Bale while co-starring in DCEU’sThe dark knight rises,claiming he was afraid of the Batman actor. Also Read: I Am A Prima Donna: Christian Bale Addressed His Infamous Outburst To The Cinematographer On The $371.4M Terminator Film Set Tom Hardy negotiated his fights with Christian Bale in The dark knight rises Also Read: The Name Burned Christian Like a Branding Iron: Batman Star Christian Bale Considered Leonardo DiCaprio His Prior Nemesis Despite His Hollywood Career to a $230 Million Rich Titanic Actor Although he’s one of Hollywood’s most beloved and feared actors thanks to his creepy demeanor and the characters he plays, if there’s one actor Tom Hardy is afraid of, it’s Christian Bale. And he admits it. In an interview about DCUs The dark knight rises,where Bale portrays Batman while Hardy plays the villainous Bane, theVenomThe actor was asked if he managed to ‘Kick Batman is a– again’. To this, Hardy responded with a laugh and saying: “Batman is kicking us. (laughs) I think I wouldn’t. Christian Bale is not the kind of guy you want to piss off. (laughs) It’s like we’re negotiating these fight scenes. Uh, I can’t answer that. Turns out, the highly commendable Christian Bale’s dark personas aren’t just petrifying to his audience, but to his peers and co-stars too! Also Read: You mad b*stard: Christian Bale & Matthew McConaugheys Fight in Action Movie Spinned Out of Control After Headbutting Incident, Batman Star Dizzy From Shock Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Gary Oldman praise Christian Bale as Batman However, Tom Hardy wasn’t the only one praising the Batman actor. Christian Bale’s co-stars in The dark knight risesalso seem to have trouble stopping when asked to say a few words about him and his personality. In an interview featuring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Gary Oldman following the release of their Batman movie together, Gordon-Levitt revealed his amazed perception of how Bale portrays his character, especially Batman, saying: “When Christian puts on this costume, he is really there. There’s no added digital…whatever. It looks like a movie when he has it. He looks like a legend. He no longer looks like a person. He looks like [The Batman].” Continuing his co-star’s confession, Gary Oldman also praised the Batman actor, saying: “He changes his costume, doesn’t he?” [Yeah] There’s something that’s pretty, uh, forbidding about him when he’s on set with you. While it’s not out of the blue that Christian Bale’s co-stars step into the spotlight to admit what a wonderful actor he is, the 49-year-old actor certainly deserves all the love and respect he receives because no one could ever portray his characters, especially Batman, better than him. You can lookThe dark knight riseson Disney+. Source: Youtube

