French movie stars bid farewell to British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin





French screen stars traveled on Monday to say a final farewell to British-born actress and singer Jane Birkin, who died earlier this month after enchanting France for decades with her style and panache.

2 minutes

Birkin’s coffin was carried into the Saint-Roch church in Paris by his daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon, both also famous singers and actresses, while a crowd of onlookers also gathered outside. Among those present inside the church were French screen legends such as Catherine Deneuve, Chiara Mastroianni and Isabelle Huppert, as well as British actor Charlotte Rampling, who also achieved great success in France and starred in French-language films.





12:25 BIS! FRANCE 24 They were joined by French First Lady Brigitte Macron and Culture Minister Rima Abdul Malak. Birkin was catapulted to fame through her tumultuous relationship with legendary singer-songwriter Serge Gainsbourg and her heavily accented French, which became one of her signatures in her adopted home. With her flared jeans, mini dresses and distinctive fringing, Birkin was the ultimate “It girl” of the 1970s. The flowers covering the forecourt of the church testified to the affection with which Birkin was held in France, her adopted country even if she never turned away from her British and especially London roots. Hundreds of people watched on the big screen outside in a final tribute. Geoffrey van Der Hasselt, AFP The family had specified that access inside the church was only authorized to close family and friends, but a giant screen had been installed outside to allow the general public to follow. Her voice choked with emotion, Charlotte Gainsbourg paid tribute to her mother by addressing the assembly by saying: “Now, I am an orphan”. His father Serge Gainsbourg died in 1991. “I can already see the void she left behind, she’s my mum, our mum,” she added. Doillon said: “Mom, thank you for all these adventures, thank you for not being ordinary, reasonable or docile”. French actress Catherine Deneuve was among the screen legends present. Julien de Rosa, AFP Many of the hundreds of people gathered outside had tears in their eyes. Marie-Pierre Frapart, 63, said she “came to pay tribute to our little Englishwoman”. Birkin, who suffered in recent years from health problems that forced her to cancel concerts, was found dead at her Paris home on July 16, aged 76. French President Emmanuel Macron called Birkin “a complete artist” who “sung the most beautiful words of our language”. (AFP)

