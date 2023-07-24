Ariana Grande isn’t dating SpongeBob, wife clarifies





‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ actor Tom Kenny is not dating Ariana Grande, his wife has said.

It comes amid reports that the singer is dating Ethan Slater, who played the character on Broadway.

Jill Talley said she "don't know" if Slater is dating Grande but wrote, "I'm totally shipping it."



The wife of “SpongeBob SquarePants” voice actor Tom Kenny has clarified that her 27-year-old husband is not dating Ariana Grande. It comes after multiple outlets reported that the singer was dating her ‘Wicked’ co-star Ethan Slater, who rose to fame playing the beloved children’s character in the Broadway musical adaptation of ‘SpongeBob Squarepants’. As a result, there seemed to be a mix between the two SpongeBob SquarePants actors. Clearing up the confusion, Jill Talley, who has been married to Kenny since 1996, took to the comments section of an Instagram post from The cup which featured a photo of Grande and Slater and the text: “Is Ariana Grande dating SpongeBob SquarePants now?” “Hi everyone, I’m married to Tom Kenny (who plays SpongeBob SquarePants on the TV show),” Talley wrote in a since-deleted comment Friday, according to People. “He’s not dating Ariana Grande.” “I don’t know if Ethan Slater (who played SpongeBob SquarePants in the musical) is dating Ariana Grande or not. However, they are both adorable and I totally ship it,” she continued. Talley concluded her post by sharing that she and Kenny took the next step in their relationship that day. “I just wanted to set the record straight,” she wrote. “PS As for me and Tom Kenny, we are celebrating our 27th wedding anniversary today.” Ethan Slater as Spongebob in “SpongeBob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical” in 2017.

Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Nickelodeon



Talley is also a voice actor and works alongside her husband on the Nickelodeon series as the voice of Karen Plankton. Prior to that, the couple were also cast members of “The Edge” and “Mr. Show” skits. The couple, who share two adult children, also appeared in the music video for the Smashing Pumpkins song “Tonight, Tonight” as a married couple going on their honeymoon on the moon. Meanwhile, for his star turn as SpongeBob between 2017 and 2018, Slater received several accolades, including a Tony Award nomination. In the upcoming two-part film adaptation of “Wicked,” the 31-year-old actor will play Boq, who later becomes the Tin Man and is the love interest of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose. Grande will portray Glinda. It is believed that the couple met while filming on a set in the UK. Several electrical outlets reported last Thursday that the co-stars are dating, just days after news broke that the “Thank U, Next” singer has split from her husband of nearly two years, Dalton Gomez. Insider contacted representatives for Slater and Grande but did not receive a response Slater is also married. He and his wife Lilly Jay, with whom he began a relationship in 2012, married in 2018. The couple are also parents to a baby boy, whom they welcomed in 2022. A a source told People that the couple separated.

