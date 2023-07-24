Mogul Memo: How Ted Sarandos Can Save Hollywood

Dear Ted,

I would never be tactless enough to suggest that you use your position as President of the Academy Museum to influence the new categories recognized by the Oscars. However, if there was an Oscar for lead actor in an earnings call, you would win this year.

Your performance last week at Netflix’s second quarter powwow was perfect for the way you approached the Hollywood labor dispute with a sense of humanity. You spoke poignantly of being raised in a household affected by strikes because your father was a member of an electricians’ union.

It was an anecdote entirely consistent with the Sarandos brand, which, despite making unholy sums at Netflix, has always retained a certain humility of ham and egg. After all, your career started as a simple video store clerk (just like Quentin Tarantino!). You’re not a guy born with a silver spoon in your mouth, and the guilds need to know that someone still in touch with the common man is hiding somewhere behind the other side of the negotiating table.

So when you say to investors, “We’re very committed to reaching a deal as quickly as possible – one that’s fair and one that allows the industry and all of it to move forward into the future,” it gives off a distinctly Clintonian “I feel your pain” vibe.

Were your remarks a cynical PR derided scheme in certain neighborhoods? Sure, but at least you bothered to try. That’s more than I can say for Bob Iger, whose CNBC interview the previous week from Sun Valley, in which the Disney CEO dismissed the picketers’ concerns as “unrealistic,” turned out to be spectacularly tone-deaf.

His statement prompted SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher to suggest that Disney should keep Iger “locked behind doors.”

Kerosene, match match.

We have a bad situation here, Ted. But you already knew that, because Netflix had been demonized long before these strikes were called. Your company has imposed itself as the evil empire since the very beginning of this conflict.

But Iger suddenly threw himself against Darth Vader’s type. Hopes were high that he would step into the leadership vacuum and be the savior the legendary Lew Wasserman once was in Hollywood’s work dead ends. But that seems much less likely now that Iger blew himself up in Idaho.

So how about you as a savior?

Listen to me. First of all, whatever points you thought you scored by saying you were “super engaged” last week won’t last long.

And talking is cheap. For example, I couldn’t help laughing at the role of Letter to Netflix investors for the second quarter in which your company welcomes recent adjustments to the way viewership figures are disclosed in its Top 10 rankings, going so far as to chastise your rivals for not doing the same.

“We hope other streamers will become more transparent about their service engagement over time,” the letter reads.

Forgive me, but extending the measurement window from 28 to 91 days is just the latest in a seemingly endless series of incremental measurement changes Netflix has made periodically over the years. This gradual loosening of the triple knot on the corporate data kimono played out so slowly that I’m tired of the elaborate striptease.

But now it’s time for the full month, Ted.

To demonstrate how “super committed” you truly are, you need to take bold action. Make the unprecedented concession to set a model for other AMPTP members: have them agree to a realistic set of data that all streamers like yours will disclose or a third party like Nielsen can report so that a fair residual system can be enforced.

Because one of the biggest complaints all streamers – including Netflix – hear that the producers working for them are largely kept in the dark about the viewing data that should be used to determine the residuals they receive from their programs.

For the record, a Netflix rep insists the company does just that: “We share viewing data with filmmakers/creators/showrunners on a consistent basis.”

But the problem for all streamers is that there is clearly no set formula in which producers get a mutually agreed-upon set of data points on how a show performed throughout its run. It’s a subject that my fellow VIP+ Tyler Aquilina has analyzed relentlessly.

Think of it this way: If you’re not doing it for your fellow AMPTP members, who desperately need someone to set the tone for the painful choices that must be made in order to get somewhere on the path to a resolution that could end these strikes, do it for Netflix.

Fair or not, your business could benefit from an image rehabilitation in Hollywood right now. Be the one to get credit for making the big gesture at a time when you’re sitting on enough free cash flow to be able to afford such a gesture. Dear? Maybe, but think of it like paying a hero tax.

Imagine the goodwill you’ll gain with the Talent Community alone. Think of all the marketing dollars you’ve spent over the past few years trying to rack up big Oscar wins that would be a magnet to get top actors and directors to come work with Netflix. This could be an even more effective way to curry favor with talent.

Finally, I say you have to look at this moment through the prism of your own heritage.

Reed Hastings put Netflix on the map – no one can ever take that away from him. So what will you and co-CEO Greg Peters be remembered for? Hopefully the company’s next phase of growth – and the stock’s 62% year-to-date growth is a great place to start.

How about being known as the man who broke the deadlock to save Hollywood? Not a bad feather to stick in your cap.

Again, it’s not what you say that will make this happen. That’s what you do.

