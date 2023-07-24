Barbie actor Ryan Gosling has opened up about the ridiculous moments of his acting career: “I was a hamster…”





From the idol of Notebook to the jazz lover in La La Land, Ryan Gosling has put on many hats, literally! However, in a recent reveal that amused fans, Gosling confessed to one of the most ridiculous moments of his early acting career. The actor, known for his versatility and charm, once dressed up as a hamster! This startling anecdote from Gosling’s past has made the rounds on social media, leaving fans both surprised and entertained. But why did Gosling end up in a hamster costume, and how does that relate to his role in the highly anticipated Barbie movie? Let’s dive! From Mouseketeer to Hollywood Star Ryan Gosling’s journey to stardom began at a young age when he joined the cast of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in the 1990s. Along with future stars like Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, Gosling was often forced to do mischief, including dressing up as a human-sized hamster. Despite these early experiences, Gosling managed to carve out a successful career in Hollywood, with iconic roles in films like Notebook, La La Land, And The Gray Man. Having mesmerized audiences with his role as Ken in the Barbie film, released on July 21, 2023, Gosling continues to impress. Also read: My parents were more Mormon than me: Barbie star Ryan Gosling was raised by a religious fanatic and hated her childhood Ryan Gosling dressed as a hamster in the 90s In a recent BBC Radio interview, the two actors were asked if their roles in Barbie would be in their top 10 most ridiculous moments. The two answered with a resounding no, with Robbie even sharing his own hilarious cigarette costume anecdote. Gosling talked about his time on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club and his most ridiculous moment while dressing up as a hamster. He admitted, “I was a hamster once oh now [people will find that]. You do it to yourself, man. This reveal quickly went viral, with fans sharing their amusement on social media platforms like Twitter and TikTok. Despite the initial embarrassment, he views these experiences as learning moments that helped him understand his strengths and weaknesses as an actor. Also Read: It’s A Horror Movie: Unlike Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling Wasn’t Strong Enough To Endure Waxing After Hearing His Barbie Co-Stars Scream On Set From Hamster to Ken: Ryan Gosling’s Role in Barbie Gosling’s role in Barbie, alongside Margot Robbie, is another unique addition to her diverse portfolio. Despite the challenges and ridiculous moments, both actors expressed their enthusiasm and commitment to bringing their characters to life. As Gosling transforms from a hamster to Ken, fans have been eagerly waiting to see how he will once again captivate audiences with his performance. Ryan Gosling’s journey from a child actor in a hamster costume to a big-name actor playing Ken in the Barbie film shows his versatility and dedication. His ability to embrace the ridiculous and learn from every experience is what makes him a true star. Also Read: Sylvester Stallone’s $125 Million Movie Inspired Ryan Gosling to Smuggle Steak Knives and Use Them as School Weapons When we look back on his performance in Barbiewe can only appreciate the journey that brought him here, hamster costume and all! Source:Youtube

