Crew members struggle during summer of strikes in Hollywood

For a quarter of a century, Andi Brittan worked steadily as a set designer for movies and TV shows, but as Hollywood began to slow down this year in anticipation of what became known as the summer of labor strife, she didn’t work a single production job.

The most recent major British show based in Mid-City was last year’s Prime Videos Emmy nominated Daisy Jones & the Six. To make ends meet, she took on side gigs, like teaching set decoration to high school kids. Its been a huge struggle, she said. Right now, I can’t really make ends meet.

Despite personal financial difficulties, Brittan, 52, refuses to cross a picket line. I feel like this is a fight worth fighting for, Brittan said. It’s not just for writers, it’s for all of us.

Brittan is among tens of thousands of film and TV workers caught in the crosshairs as the battle between Hollywood studios, writers and actors over payment for streaming, working conditions, artificial intelligence and other issues has brought Hollywood to a standstill.

She is the set designer representative and delegate of the International Alliance of Theater Stage Employees, Local 44, the IATSE union represents people working in trades such as costume, make-up and film editing. They make Hollywood hum. For these workers, many of whom are already financially vulnerable, the historic double strike has been difficult.

The strike is causing a lot of unrest among IATSE members because it’s not our contract, yet we’re affected by it as if it’s our strike, said Max Schwartz, set lighting technician and Local 728 member.

Los Angeles-based Schwartz was working on the second season of the Issa Rae-created Rap comedy Sh! t on Max when he started making money after hearing rumors that the writers were about to strike. I take these things very seriously, he said.

Although Schwartz, 33, whose credits include the films Nope and Clemency, as well as the truTV comedy series Tacoma FD, has saved enough to keep him afloat for three months, he noted that given the current standoff and strident commentary from both sides, the strike may outlast his savings.

Personally, I will start feeling difficulties after three months, he said. If there’s no work, if there’s no end in sight to this.

An unequivocal supporter of the measures taken by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA, Schwartz nevertheless began to consider selling his possessions, including his golf clubs and Magic: The Gathering card collection, as a buffer.

The economic fallout for crew members below the line is real, IATSE President Matthew D. Loeb said in a message published on the trade unions’ website. If the studios really cared about the economic fallout of their preventative work slowdown against crew members below the line, they could continue to pay crew members and fully fund their healthcare at all times, as they did in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Alliance of Film and Television Producers (AMPTP) declined to comment. SAG-AFTRA did not respond to a request for comment.

The AMPTP, which represents major studios in negotiations with unions, said it has offered actors a deal worth $1 billion that includes historic pay rises. The studios blamed SAG-AFTRA for walking away from negotiations, causing financial hardship for people who depend on the industry.

WGA and SAG-AFTRA said the studios failed to meaningfully engage on the key issues they were fighting for, a charge the AMPTP strenuously disputed. Our strike, the SAG-AFTRA strike and all the disruptions that have occurred in our industry have been caused by studios’ refusal to share their success with the workers who build their business, the WGA said in a statement. Members of the IATSE, Teamsters, Labor and all Hollywood unions joined and graced our picket lines, often at great expense. Hollywood wouldn’t exist without its workforce, and when we’re united, we’ll win.

In a moving speech earlier this month, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher acknowledged the effect that launching a strike on a second front would have on the industry. We have made the difficult decision that we tell you as we stand before you today, Drescher said. It’s major. It’s really serious, and it’s going to impact every person who’s in labor.

Indeed, since July 7, the Motion Picture & Television Fund (MPTF), which provides temporary funding and a package of health and social services to active and retired members of the entertainment community, has received more than 2,500 calls for financial assistance, mostly from workers below the line, according to a statement from the association.

In an effort to help, following the writers’ strike, IATSE announced that it would donate $2 million to charity to support its members. The union said the funds were earmarked for the MPTF, the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly the Actors Fund), and the Actors Fund of Canada.

Others stepped in to offer help.

Props mistress Alicia Haverland is spearheading the creation of a charity called Drive 4 Solidarity that will help film and TV workers by providing financial assistance of $500 to $2,500. So many of our members simply have nowhere to go, Haverland said.

On July 15, the Union Solidarity Coalition, founded by a group of writers and directors, hosted an event featuring rock band Fishbone at the Berrics, a skatepark near downtown Los Angeles, to raise money for the health of crew members affected by the strike.

Hundreds of writers, actors, IATSE members and out-of-industry supporters bought raffle tickets for a chance to see Taylor Swift in concert, enjoyed tricks and illusions from magicians or danced to ’90s hip-hop despite the heat wave hitting the city. The group raised $190,182.

James Eddy, a 51-year-old prop guy who recently worked on HBO’s The Sympathizer, said his phone stopped ringing for a new job last October. Typically, he received a few calls a month to see if he was free, but the industry remained silent months before the strike as the industry prepared, he said.

Normally, you can grab your next show before you even finish the one you’re currently on, he said. But there was no work there.

Eddy qualifies for workers’ compensation disability insurance to make ends meet, but otherwise he estimates he has about three months of savings left and predicts he may have to move out of his Studio City home. I can’t really pay the rent without a job, Eddy said. All I can do is stay optimistic.

Many companies linked to the film industry are also suffering, with some having to make layoffs or reduce paid working hours. Last week, Sony Pictures closed its Culver City props house in response to the number of halted productions.

Even before the writers went on strike, the Los Angeles industry had seen several quarters of sluggish production following a wave of studio cutbacks and fears of an impending walkout. By summer, scripted production had all but stopped.

It is estimated that during the 100-day writers’ strike in 2007-2008, the Los Angeles economy was hit by $2.1 billion and lost 37,700 jobs directly and indirectly related to the entertainment industry, according to an analysis by the Milken Institute.

This time around, some experts predict that the costs could exceed this work stoppage.

These conditions will potentially produce an absolute collapse of an entire industry, Barry Diller, former president of Paramount Pictures, said on CBS Face the Nation.

Lesli Lytle, 59, a decorator and script coordinator for 28 years, echoed Dillers’ cold prognosis. An active member of IATSE Locals 871 and 44, Lytle has worked on shows such as Big Shot, Westworld, and Lethal Weapon, knowing the ups and downs of the industry.

But the current double strike worries him.

I’ve never been so afraid of the industry, she says. I’m afraid of losing everything I’ve built since 1995 and that’s the career behind it.

Lytle has been out of work for six months, recovering from knee surgery. As a result, she lost her health insurance and is not entitled to assistance. Now the ongoing strikes have put Lytle in an even more precarious position. It’s this huge circle that eats from tail to head and continues, she says.

The crush of circumstances left Lytle considering help from a food bank and possibly selling some of his signed movie memorabilia and antique furniture his parents left him. She also said she could rent out the second bedroom in her Glendale apartment that she uses as a craft room.

And yet, she is unequivocal in her support for striking writers and actors, and in her blame for the studios. We deserve to have a slice of this pie instead of your shareholders who did nothing to create this content, she said.

times sTaff writer Kenan Drauhorne contributed to this report.