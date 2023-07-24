Entertainment
‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’ arrives at the Vilar in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
The best thing to do after seeing The Beatles live is to experience Rain transporting you back in time as the musicians present a note-for-note multimedia experience of the fabulous four. Ironically, Rain actually played Beatles songs in concert longer than the legendary quartet ever did.
When Rain then spelled “Reign” debuted in the mid-1970s, tribute bands didn’t exist; musicians played Beatles music for fun, but found they had a knack for reproducing the fabulous four. Founder, original keyboardist and now manager Mark Lewis has kept the band going since then, although half of the other original members left to pursue their own sounds.
But Joey Curatolo, who played Paul McCartney on tour, as well as on Broadway from 2010 to 2011, also stayed. He is now Rain’s musical director, while his son, aptly named Paul (Curatolo), has taken on the role of Paul McCartney.
Paul Curatolo spent countless years observing McCartney’s mannerisms and how McCartney’s style changed over the years, as well as watching his father imitate the great musician. He spent six weeks learning to play with his left hand, adding another layer of authenticity to the recreation of the Beatles on stage.
“It’s great to have such a close relationship with my dad and to be able to share something that we love so much,” said Paul Curatolo. “He’s an excellent teacher. I grew up backstage on stage surrounded by the music of The Beatles.
Support local journalism
While some audience members expect to sit in their seats like they’re watching a Broadway show, Rain definitely encourages audience interaction.
“We give a glimpse of what it would have been like to see this music live. It really translates to the younger generation because they’ve never seen the Beatles,” he said, adding that videos and photos on the internet have made young people very familiar with the Beatles. “It really is a concert after all. We celebrate the Beatles.
Five to six costume changes, from black suits to a psychedelic look, take the audience through the early days of the Beatles’ last rooftop concert. This year, an updated set and high-definition video enhance the show, which ranges from footage from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to studio recordings and more.
“We entered the 21st century with a video wall with four pillars on the sides,” said Paul Curatolo. “It immerses you in each set, with the songs and era represented. The video, interviews and commercials are all linked to the show two hours apart.
In addition to the rooftop concert, new for Rain’s 2023 tour, the band brings the album “Abbey Road” to life, along with other Beatles favorites.
The show, hailed as a global sensation with more than 1.9 million people worldwide enjoying it, now offers a fresh look through the sets and new Beatles songs it features. But, the message remains the same.
“The Beatles are just the greatest band to date. On top of that, look at the message, which is peace and love,” Paul Curatolo said. “What a great way to carry the torch. And it adds a fun aspect that they were such characters and icons.
To make such a popular homage to the Beatles, musicians Curatolo, Steve Landes as John, Aaron Chiazza as Ringo, Alastar McNeil as George, and Mark Beyer as the “fifth” Beatle must be electrifying musicians in their own right. They approach music with the same respect that a classical musician treats classical music, studying not only every note and song, but also every mannerism, movement and nuance.
“We share with the public how much we love The Beatles,” said Paul Curatolo. “It’s a big party.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.vaildaily.com/entertainment/rain-a-tribute-to-the-beatles-comes-to-vilar-tuesday/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’ arrives at the Vilar in Beaver Creek on Tuesday
- 1st Little Flower High School Telangana State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament (Day 2 Results)
- Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in a while
- Deep Tech Investor Handbook for CEE Startup Founders
- UK Carpet Retailers To Adopt Bitcoin Standard
- F1 fans praise Hollywood star as he ‘pec dances’ for Martin Brundle in ‘brilliant’ grid walk
- Lewis steps down as Cumberland men’s basketball head coach
- UVA field hockey | Croon brings a unique perspective to Cavaliers
- Google to begin rolling out Privacy Sandbox API for Chrome users this week
- New arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Five questions around Trump’s impending indictment
- The moment of Ms Iriana sitting on the overhang waiting for President Jokowi for Friday prayers