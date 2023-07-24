‘Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles’ arrives at the Vilar in Beaver Creek on Tuesday

When Rain debuted in the mid-1970s, tribute bands didn’t exist. Now Rain has actually been playing Beatles songs live longer than the original band ever did.



The best thing to do after seeing The Beatles live is to experience Rain transporting you back in time as the musicians present a note-for-note multimedia experience of the fabulous four. Ironically, Rain actually played Beatles songs in concert longer than the legendary quartet ever did.

When Rain then spelled “Reign” debuted in the mid-1970s, tribute bands didn’t exist; musicians played Beatles music for fun, but found they had a knack for reproducing the fabulous four. Founder, original keyboardist and now manager Mark Lewis has kept the band going since then, although half of the other original members left to pursue their own sounds.

But Joey Curatolo, who played Paul McCartney on tour, as well as on Broadway from 2010 to 2011, also stayed. He is now Rain’s musical director, while his son, aptly named Paul (Curatolo), has taken on the role of Paul McCartney.

Paul Curatolo spent countless years observing McCartney’s mannerisms and how McCartney’s style changed over the years, as well as watching his father imitate the great musician. He spent six weeks learning to play with his left hand, adding another layer of authenticity to the recreation of the Beatles on stage.

“It’s great to have such a close relationship with my dad and to be able to share something that we love so much,” said Paul Curatolo. “He’s an excellent teacher. I grew up backstage on stage surrounded by the music of The Beatles.

While some audience members expect to sit in their seats like they’re watching a Broadway show, Rain definitely encourages audience interaction.

“We give a glimpse of what it would have been like to see this music live. It really translates to the younger generation because they’ve never seen the Beatles,” he said, adding that videos and photos on the internet have made young people very familiar with the Beatles. “It really is a concert after all. We celebrate the Beatles.

Five to six costume changes, from black suits to a psychedelic look, take the audience through the early days of the Beatles’ last rooftop concert. This year, an updated set and high-definition video enhance the show, which ranges from footage from “The Ed Sullivan Show” to studio recordings and more.

“We entered the 21st century with a video wall with four pillars on the sides,” said Paul Curatolo. “It immerses you in each set, with the songs and era represented. The video, interviews and commercials are all linked to the show two hours apart.

In addition to the rooftop concert, new for Rain’s 2023 tour, the band brings the album “Abbey Road” to life, along with other Beatles favorites.

The show, hailed as a global sensation with more than 1.9 million people worldwide enjoying it, now offers a fresh look through the sets and new Beatles songs it features. But, the message remains the same.

“The Beatles are just the greatest band to date. On top of that, look at the message, which is peace and love,” Paul Curatolo said. “What a great way to carry the torch. And it adds a fun aspect that they were such characters and icons.

To make such a popular homage to the Beatles, musicians Curatolo, Steve Landes as John, Aaron Chiazza as Ringo, Alastar McNeil as George, and Mark Beyer as the “fifth” Beatle must be electrifying musicians in their own right. They approach music with the same respect that a classical musician treats classical music, studying not only every note and song, but also every mannerism, movement and nuance.

“We share with the public how much we love The Beatles,” said Paul Curatolo. “It’s a big party.”