New help for struggling theme park, arts workers
A new partnership between a local nonprofit and a more than 100-year-old national relief organization will strengthen the safety net for local entertainment industry workers in times of hardship and include theme park employees under a special arrangement.
Formed in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters, theme parks and other entertainment-based businesses, GOPAR Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief was designed to provide financial and other support to those who have seen the majority of their income disappear unexpectedly.
Now GOPAR has partnered with The Community Entertainment Fund, founded in 1882 and for most of its existence known as The Actors Fund. Based in New York, this national organization specializes in health, housing, career and financial services for entertainment workers.
While those working in theme park entertainment are generally not eligible for assistance from the Entertainment Community Fund, they will be in Central Florida, thanks to a GOPAR-brokered deal.
“I think it was great, all the support we were able to provide” to struggling entertainment professionals, said GOPAR President Joseph Harrison. “Now they’re getting that from an organization that’s been on a mission to support artists for over a hundred years.”
He calls the partnership a “win-win”, pointing out that the Entertainment Community Fund is “a well-respected and well-known organization” and that “local artists benefit from the Fund’s well-established practices” while “GOPAR can focus its own efforts locally to help raise the necessary funds”.
Under the terms of the partnership, GOPAR’s eight-person Board of Directors will continue to lead fundraising efforts in Central Florida. Most local theaters offer ways to donate, usually detailed in the posters for their productions.
“We still need to fund the fund to make sure there’s money there now and in the future for Central Florida to draw on,” Harrison said.
But the administration of the various support services offered will be handled by The Entertainment Community Fund.
“They have a full engine of social workers and caseworkers,” Harrison said, so they’re better equipped to help with a variety of issues.
GOPAR starts helping entertainment workers as it seeks more funding
Central Floridians in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Polk, Volusia and Brevard counties who derive the majority of their income from entertainment can apply for assistance when needed.
While The Entertainment Community Fund administers several regional assistance programs, the Central Florida one will be special in that it will include theme park artists and technicians.
“It’s a specialty for us,” Harrison said. “We know, and anyone who has worked in a park knows, that so many of the employees are high-quality, professional performers.”
In its early days, GOPAR found a strong ally in St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in southwest Orlando, which hosted the food distribution, provided counseling services, and offered economic support and nonprofit expertise. Harrison said the church was “an incredible partner,” but a long-term strategic alliance was needed to sustain the effort.
After considering other organizations, the board began talking with The Entertainment Community Fund in early 2021, Harrison said, deciding that the Fund’s “reputation, legacy and recognition…would help ensure artists could get the help they needed.”
GOPAR will pay the Entertainment Community Fund an amount equal to 15% of the money distributed to local entertainment workers, plus an annual administrative fee that Harrison called “insignificant”, to use its services. Harrison said the fee is worth it because of the strength of the Fund’s programs, which include access to licensed social workers, webinars and other supports beyond financial aid.
“While the pandemic has subsided, there will always be needs,” Harrison said, pointing out that many thousands of people in the entertainment industry show or play after gigs, never knowing when their income will suddenly dry up. “It was always important for us to have a safety net.”
For more information on GOPAR, or to contribute, visit gopar.org. To learn more about The Entertainment Community Fund and the help it provides, go to entertainmentcommunity.org.
Follow me at facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at [email protected]. Find more arts news and reviews at orlandosentinel.com/arts, and go to orlandosentinel.com/theater for theater news and reviews.
