Hot Start Barbies at the box office

It was the opening weekend for Barbie And Oppenheimerthe diametrically opposed films that together, as Barbenheimer’s double feature, have become a social media meme. Barbie so far has lived up to the hype at the box office, grossing $155 million in the United States, while Oppenheimer also exceeded expectations with an opening weekend of $80.5 million.

Barbies box office hot start officially makes it 2023’s biggest premiere yet, surpassing Nintendos The movie Super Mario Bros. The film garnered strong reviews (90% on Rotten Tomatoes) and many praised its feminist themes, although these themes also drew a backlash from right-wing media.

Illustration featuring the new Twitter logo launched online on July 24, 2023. Future publication via Getty Images

Billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk continued his long-running rebranding of the social media platform, redirecting the X.com website to Twitter, and replace the iconic blue bird logo with an X on the web version. The move comes three months after Twitter informed its business partners that it had begun doing business as X Corp.

Nauru AFP via Getty Images

Gabriel Bankman-Fried, the younger brother of disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly sought to use FTX funds to purchase an independent country in the Pacific Ocean for a bunker in the event of an apocalyptic event where 50% to 99.99% of people die. FTX attorneys allege the younger Bankman-Fried planned the bunker for followers of effective altruism, an ideology recently made famous by his older brother and championed by other billionaires.

Arkham Intelligence has built a marketplace for blockchain data, where people can buy and sell information about cryptocurrency wallet ownership and transaction history. Arkham sees this as a public service for an industry plagued by hacks and theft, but one Twitter user dubbed it a dox-to-earn scheme, and privacy advocates are sounding the alarm.

Major artificial intelligence players, including OpenAI, Google and Microsoft, have agreed to a set of voluntary safeguards to mitigate AI-related risks, the White House announced on Friday as lawmakers scramble to regulate the rapidly evolving technology. The White House said the commitments focus on three fundamental principles, safety, security and trust, but the announcement was more theme than substance and contained few concrete details about what the companies will actually be expected to do.

Threads has seen an almost 70% drop in daily active users since its July 7 peak, according to business intelligence firm Sensor Tower, as it pales in comparison to its competitor Twitter. Threads lacks some important Twitter features, like the ability to search for topics, but Meta executives said they expect usage to decline and plan new features to keep users on the app.

A Crypto Crime Power Couple Will plead guilty to billions of bitcoin money laundering stemming from a 2016 hack of cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex, according to federal court records. Federal prosecutors are asking the court that the couple, Heather Morgan, who has a rap alter ego like Razzlekhan, and her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, be forced to give up about $3 billion worth of cryptocurrency.

A federal judge in former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case has set a trial date for next May, a few months before the 2024 elections. Trump had pushed for the trial to be held after the election, arguing in a court filing last month that holding it during the election would impact both the outcome of that election and, more importantly, the defendants’ ability to obtain a fair trial.

The Justice Department warned Texas on Thursday that it will file a lawsuit against Republican Gov. Greg Abbotts placing floating barriers in the Rio Grande Riverhis last-ditch effort to physically enforce the US-Mexico border and deter migrants. The DOJ letter reportedly warned that the states’ actions not only violated federal law, but also raised humanitarian concerns, posed serious risks to public safety and the environment, and could interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties.

An employee adds letters for upcoming ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Barbie’ movie releases to a marquee at the Colonial Theater on July 16, 2023 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania. Getty Images

Even with the highly anticipated opening weekend of Barbie And Oppenheimer, analysts downgraded several entertainment stocks this week amid Ongoing strikes by actors’ and writers’ unions in Hollywood. IMAX, Cinemark, AMC and equipment rental company Herc Holdings have each underperformed the S&P 500’s 1% gain since Hollywood actors began their strike on July 13.

Spotify plans to increase the cost of its ad-free premium streaming plan by $1 per month, bringing the price of its individual Premium plan to $10.99 per month. It would be the latest streaming platform to raise its prices after similar moves from Netflix, Peacock, Amazon Music and more.

The king of unlicensed cannabis dispensaries declares war on New York

Siblings Jonathan and Lenore Elfand built the unlicensed Empire Cannabis Club chain of dispensaries. JULIA NIKHINSON/AP

TOP LINE On a hot Tuesday morning in July, state tax officials raided two of the Jonathan Elfands Empire Cannabis Club dispensaries, one of the largest unlicensed marijuana retailers in the state.

The raid marks a major turning point in the years-long battle between New York lawmakers, regulators and the vibrant and robust gray marijuana market. Since legalizing cannabis in March 2021, New York has been slow to issue licenses and authorities have been light on enforcement. This environment led to the proliferation of around 3,500 unlicensed pot shops across the state.

Elfand says his company is operating legally without a license because of a legal loophole or what he and his attorneys call a safe harbor in state law. Technically speaking, Empire is a private club and does not sell cannabismembers pay a small fee to enter the store and any money exchanged for cannabis products is consideration, not financial compensation.

Inside his Chelsea club hours after the raid, Elfand was unfazed by the day’s festivities. I am the last king of New York, he said. I own the cannabis business.

Elfand says he’s willing to prove his business model complies with state law and argues that the federal government can’t charge him with marijuana-related crimes and not take down multi-billion dollar cannabis companies like Curaleaf, Trulieve and Green Thumb Industries, without violating the US Constitution.

Paul Armentano, deputy director of the nonprofit National Marijuana Law Reform Organization, rejects much of Elfand’s legal posture. Just because a law is a bad law doesn’t mean it’s unconstitutional, he says.

Still, Paula Collins, a New York lawyer who represents an unlicensed cannabis company but isn’t involved with Empire, says club memberships can work legally under New York guidelines.

We’re going to see more activity, a big legal battle, Collins said. It is not illicit cannabis. What they call illicit cannabis, they have poorly defined in the law.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT If New York can successfully develop its recreational marijuana market, it become the second largest regulated cannabis economy in the country after California with more than $4 billion in annual sales. But with only 19 licensed dispensaries for 19 million people, the licensed industry and the paltry taxes that come from the struggling market are yet to deliver.

MORE Welcome to New York, the Wild West of weed

The United States Women’s National Team are favorites to win their third straight Women’s World Cup, and their players look just as unbeatable in the bank, claiming 11 of 15 spots on the summer tournament’s highest-paid list. Nevertheless, the 15 women in the ranking together earn less than a third of what the three highest-paid male players earn each won recently:

$7.1 million: The earnings of the highest-paid player of 2023, Alex Morgan, co-captain of the USWNT, with the support of Hublot, Cola-Colas Bodyarmor and Anheuser-Buschs Michelob Ultra

$7 million: Megan Rapinoes wins, making her the second highest paid, with the highest social media posts of any female football player, according to a new report from SponsorUnited

At least $120 million: The earnings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé each in the 12 months ending in May

