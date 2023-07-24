Jake Paul signs amateur boxer, ‘Euphoria’ actor Javon Walton





Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), the boxing promotions company co-founded by Jake Paul, signed rising Hollywood star and rising boxing star Javon “Wanna” Walton on Monday, officials told ESPN. Walton, best known for his role as Ashtray in the Emmy-winning HBO series “Euphoria”, has already had a fulfilling amateur boxing career, including more than 80 fights, multiple victories in junior amateur tournaments and five Georgia state championships. He competed at 125 lbs. At 17, Walton is MVP’s youngest recruit. He also appeared in major roles on the streaming hits “The Umbrella Academy” and “Samaritan.” He already has over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 13 million followers across all social media platforms. Editor’s Choice 2 Related The plan is for Walton to make his professional boxing debut in 2024, and MVP will advise him as he winds down his amateur career. MVP, led and founded by Paul and former UFC chief financial officer Nakisa Bidarian, will help Walton with brand building, content creation and marketing, officials say. “I trained so hard and worked most of my life for this moment,” Walton said in a statement. “MVP feels like family, and that’s very important to me. I know they can help me achieve my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me.” Walton will be introduced by MVP in person on August 2 during open practice sessions for the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz event in Dallas. He joins Paul, all-time great female boxer Amanda Serrano, top prospect Ashton Sylve and knockout artist Shadasia Green as MVP-signed boxers. Walton will compete in MVP events in the future, including his Most Valuable Prospects series. He will continue to train with his father and trainer, DJ. “We see this as an incredible opportunity to have a big impact on ‘Wanna”s entry into professional boxing,” DJ said. “The way Nakisa and Jake have managed to disrupt boxing’s promotional activity in such a short time is inspiring. We are honored to be the youngest MVP signers.” Along with his growing Hollywood and social media profile, Walton is making a name for himself as an athlete. Last November, the Atlanta native became the youngest person to sign a deal with the prestigious Jordan brand from Nike. Walton is a former two-time Junior Olympic silver medalist in boxing and a decorated gymnast recognized by USA Gymnastics. “‘Wanna’ Walton is uniquely positioned to become the face of combat sports over the next decade,” Paul and Bidarian said in a statement. “With an unparalleled blend of skill and pedigree, strong values ​​and a large, highly engaged fan base before turning professional, he epitomizes a true superstar in the making. We are honored to welcome ‘Wanna’ to our family of exceptional athletes and under MVP, he will be headlining global pay-per-view events in no time. MVP is leading a new era of boxing and ‘Wanna’ is the future. Paul will fight Diaz in a pay-per-view main event on August 5 in Dallas, with Serrano, Sylve and Green on the undercard.

