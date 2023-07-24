What would George Lucas say about the Hollywood strikes?

Hollywood has come to a halt amid a united front between the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists and the Writers Guild of America, striking together now for three months combined. Scripted productions are frozen, red carpet premiers are starless, and there’s no real timeline for when stricken studios could return to business as usual.

As Hollywood unions lock arms in pursuit of higher pay, better residual deals, and some sort of limitation on the use of artificial intelligence in production, there’s a bit of eye-opening to those in the entertainment industry who won’t fall in line.

The chosen one, a historical drama centered on the life of Jesus Christ, continues filming its fourth season following a waiver granted by SAG-AFTRA. The popular Christian series is produced by Angel Studios, which was notably the distributor of the recent hit film The sound of freedom a film that chronicles the dark underworld of global child sex trafficking.

Showrunner Dallas Jenkins moved quickly to ask SAG-AFTRA for an exemption from the work stoppage for the actors on The chosen one, and it looks like their independent approach to entertainment is paying off. The new season of the shows will continue to roll, thanks to consumers who have backed nearly $37 million in crowdfunding across the first two seasons of the shows. The chosen has since made thanks solely to donations and without license agreements.

How refreshing to see creatives at work, free to build things without permission from coercive unions. Operations such as Angel Studios and The Chosen Productions have made huge waves months for their unique faith-based approach to content and for offering their investors a stake in the production companies themselves.

It’s a rarely used way of doing business, made possible by a provision of former President Barack Obamas 2016 JOBS Act, but you can imagine Hollywood renegades such as George Lucas wanted it when he built the star wars Empire.

Lucas hated Hollywood unions. Throughout his rise from underdog film student to box office king, the creator of star wars And IndianaJones had little or no patience for the restrictions the unions sought to impose on his work. One of the many clashes took place in 1980, when for the second time George Lucas insisted that Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back start with the iconic opening crawl instead of the director’s credits.

In this case, credit would have gone to Irvin Kershner, whom he tapped to direct the most critically acclaimed film. star wars movie to date. The unions made their regulations clear to Lucas, and after Lucas sued and brought them to justice, the visionary behind star wars chose to pay the $25,000 fine and resign from the guild. Lucas would always fight studios and unions to defend his artistic vision and business priorities.

When you think how much the opening sequence of a star wars movie is, it’s easy to see why Lucas dug his heels in. I consider it extortion, he said of the fight with the guilds.

Years earlier, when Lucas was filming the first star wars film at Elstree Studios just beyond London, he clashed with UK unions over their tightly regulated working hours for stage crews. Lucas is known to be a workaholic and somewhat indifferent to the needs of his cast and crew, but the mandatory twice-daily tea times at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. were beyond pale for the busy director not to mention the enforced 5:30 p.m. off hour right after tea.

Every member of a film production, from top to bottom, has a cross to bear. For Lucas, it was about meeting deadlines and managing the bloated production budget, and he understood that union concerns were detached from his lofty creative goals. It drove everything from Lucas’ selection of non-union director Richard Marquand to directing Return of the Jedi at the location of his Lucasfilm complex in San Francisco, buying him a physical distance from the studios and industry officials he wanted so badly.

He may have been his entrepreneurial and more conservative father, but Lucas never had any respect for the Hollywood patronage system imposed by the studios and the various guilds. Despite being a model post-Vietnamese liberal democrat on every other issue of the day, Lucas rebelled for incredible success.

Creative work requires truly creative people, and the most successful and innovative creators will always be troublemakers. The false choice created by union-dominated industries is solidarity with your colleagues or less access to opportunity. Unions may serve a purpose and may well be necessary in a city like Hollywood, where the pinching of money is often at the expense of the lowest paid crew members, but the coercive nature of union membership will always undermine any benevolent role they play.

Stephane Kent (@stephen_kent89) is the publisher of This Is The Way on Substack, author of the book How the Force Can Fix the Worldand director of media for the Consumer Choice Center.