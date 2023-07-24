Tradable Bits to offer customizable arcade games as a new tool for the NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS and AFL…





Tradable bits Tradable Bits is working with MLSE Digital Labs to bring customizable arcade-style games to market. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24. 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tradable Bits is releasing a series of customizable arcade-style games as an interactive way for fans to interact with teams, even when they’re not actively watching a game. This interactive engagement platform will allow teams to customize each game to their brand and sponsors in minutes. ARCADE games deliver on average 4x longer dwell time than traditional digital campaigns, allowing partnership teams to bring a whole new level of product to market for their sponsors. ARCADE games are also accessible to a global audience, giving teams considering expanding their international presence a new tool to capture first-party attention and data. Presentation of season 1 of ARCADE:

The first season of ARCADE is for NBA, NFL, NHL, MLS, and AFL teams and will include the following 5 types of starting game: Flickshot Frenzy Face to face High Flyerz pop-a-shot T-shirt time

5 sports skins supported (for basketball, football, hockey, soccer and australian rules football)

1 easy to use CMS, where teams can customize unlimited variations of ARCADE games available for their year. The collaboration supporting ARCADE: ARCADE as an interactive engagement platform was born out of a long-standing relationship between Tradable Bits and MLSE Digital Labs, the innovation arm of Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. Over the past 5 years, both organizations have dedicated their work together to pushing the boundaries of fan engagement through technology. ARCADE Season 1 includes MLSE’s most popular custom-developed games, now available for all teams. Tradable Bits CEO Darshan Kaler welcomes ARCADE as Tradable Bits continues to build its presence as the partner of choice for teams, leagues and live events around the world. Sports marketing creates community. That’s where ARCADE comes in. Fans can interact with their teams’ community through delightful games, while business partners enjoy hyper-focused attention. In a world full of noise, connecting with a fan outside of a game is invaluable, but capturing and reporting on the impact of these interactions is where the great opportunity lies. Director of Digital Experiences at MLSE, Jim Omara shared the following about ARCADE: ARCADE was born from a philosophy based on pleasure until the realization of a partnership. Through the use of the game, we have seen fan interaction increase by 5x, and incredible numbers when it comes to wait time and number of plays per fan. We believe gamification is an important tool to bring fans closer to the game they love. We were thrilled to partner with Tradable Bits to bring ARCADE to the wider sports market.

mlsearcade.com About MLSE:

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Limited Partnership. (MLSELP) is Canada’s preeminent leader in delivering premium sports and entertainment experiences to our fans. MLSE is a leading provider of exceptional experiences in North America. It is the parent company of the National Hockey Leagues Toronto Maple Leafs, National Basketball Associations Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccers Toronto FC, Canadian Football Leagues Toronto Argonauts, Raptors Uprising and NBA 2K League development teams with the Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Raptors 905 (NBA G League) and Toronto FC II (MLS NEXT Pro League). MLSE owns and/or operates all of the venues where its teams play and train, including Scotiabank Arena, BMO Field, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Ford Performance Centre, BMO Training Ground and OVO Athletic Centre. MLSE also brings amazing live music and entertainment events to Toronto fans. MLSE strives to bring championships to our city and our fans and to put the world on its feet.

mlse.com About tradable bits:

Based in Vancouver’s booming tech scene, Tradable Bits is a self-funded software company that provides fan-based marketing solutions to market leaders in the sports, music and entertainment industry. Tradable Bits is leading the way in personalized fan experiences in partnership with over 100 customers worldwide, including professional sports teams from the NBA, NFL, NHL, NCAA, CFL, CPL, MLS, and AFL. From cutting-edge activations and data segmentation to hyper-targeted marketing automation, their handcrafted fan marketing platform has everything you need. Tradable Bits has offices in North America, Australia and Europe. Tradeable Bits.com A photo accompanying this ad is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a78be5bc-f5c2-4542-8dd8-7be4c97f297c For more information, contact Asha Kennett at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yourvalley.net/stories/tradable-bits-to-offer-customizable-arcade-games-as-a-new-tool-for-nba-nfl-nhl-mls-and-afl,413413 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos